Will’s Wildflower Garden has turned into a refuge for rescued milkweed plants to help our pollinators, but Emily discovered one of the Sweet Williams that visit us every two or three years.

We don't do much during these hottest days of high summer, but I love them so. Samwise, Emily, and I are not made for these sweltering conditions, so we spend most of the day in the air conditioning. Strange as it may seem, it is as cozy as staying inside during a January nor'easter. It's one of the reasons this is my favorite writing season. We can handle wind, extreme cold, snow, ice, and pretty much anything but these steamy days. We'd all wilt if not careful.

But here's what I love about them…

Early, before the mercury has climbed too far up the thermometer, we walk the trails, choosing those close by rivers, streams, and ponds. The air is already thick, but it is so fragrant it’s as if the warmth is opening all the seductive pulse points on the plants. I stop and breathe the inspiration in.

With all the rain we've had, everything is jungle-lush. The birdsong is rapturous, and the birds are happy to feast on the abundant mosquitoes. Ferns slap at our legs along the narrower paths, and when crossing the meadow, the dew licks our feet and paws.

I walk without a shirt, and it feels good to welcome the slight wisps of morning cool before they evaporate.

Before we put in our fifth mile today, Sam and Emi were panting more than usual, and my laboring lungs—one of the very few lingering side effects of the Pupu Platter of Death—were straining. So we adjusted by cutting across one trail and saving ourselves a mile.

Still, it was a workout, and we all ran into the river with half a mile to go. I sat, baptized myself, and opened my eyes under the clear water to watch Sam and Emi swim above me. Such freedom—it almost feels deliciously sinful!

We returned home to the blowing AC, and I shared chilled watermelon with Samwise and Emily. Then I set about creating homemade ice cream for them. The store-bought pup cups are ridiculously expensive and just as unhealthy. So I blended bananas, blueberries, flax, chia, and a dash of oat milk with peanut butter, poured them into small containers, and popped them into the freezer. (There is no set recipe—I simply wing it.)

Then it was letter writing followed by keyboard tapping as Hans Zimmer's Blue Planet II set the mood.

Our place is comfortably humble, with an open-concept kitchen/living room, bathroom, bedroom, and writing room. There is one air conditioner, but each room feels cool thanks to precisely placed electric fans.

Samwise sleeps next to my chair, deathly still, while Emily rests under my desk with her head atop one of my bare feet.

Condensation runs down a mason jar of mint iced tea, and the ice cubes jingle with every sip.

We are in no hurry to head out, so I type, type, type away.

I stretch my legs each hour, always mindful of a lifetime sentence of blood clots. Somewhere after 10, Emily followed me into the kitchen, where I chopped celery, parsley, fresh dill, and yellow, red, and orange peppers. I set a pot to boil, added lentil macaroni, and placed silken tofu, lemon juice, some spices, and mustard in the blender to make healthy mayonnaise. The ingredients that put this recipe over the top are the last to be added—homemade relish, a dash (or three) of California Balsamic’s Garden Dill Mustard Seed Balsamic, and, since I don’t use salt, Well Your World’s Everything Bagel Seasoning. (The dressing thickens in the refrigerator, so I add a tablespoon of soy milk each day.

Preparing food is as much a prayer as constructing a story, and I find comfort in the neatness and order of cooking. And how nice it is knowing that this macaroni salad will be cold and waiting in the fridge for the next few days.

In the early afternoon, we drove to the Jackson Post Office, picked up letters from friends, and continued to North Conway, where the summer traffic was maddening. Clarence's AC was on high, and Samwise positioned himself so that his floppy ears were in front of the rush of cold air. Before stopping at Weston's Farm Stand, we made a detour to Starbucks. I grabbed the largest unsweetened iced tea for myself and ordered a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino to drop off to Betsi at the farm stand. I can only imagine how unbearable it must be for her. (Honestly, we could have skipped the trip today, but the ride was good for Samwise and Emily, and I thought Betsi would appreciate something cold and unexpected.)

Late-day milkweed blossoms.

Our dump is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. But it will be another scorcher when they are open tomorrow, so we made a final stop at tiny Grant's Supermarket. On the worst of days, I like surprising the gentlemen who work at the dump with root beer floats. I grabbed everything needed for tomorrow and had one ready to go for Carl, our UPS man. (Alas, he's off this week, but how wonderfully surprised his replacement was as I thrust two iced cans of root beer, a pint of vanilla ice cream, a large cup, and a spoon in his hands! He immediately took one can and placed it on his red face.)

I read over what was written earlier and began my edits. Samwise and Emily resumed their positions by my desk. The fans pushed cool air our way, and iced water sat by my laptop.

Soon after you receive this, the sun will drop slightly, and the shade trees will cool the backyard enough to sit outside for a few minutes of reading. We've reached the point of the summer when the milkweed plants are blossoming. Their sweet scent is underrated, and on cooler nights, when our bedroom window is open, their fragrance slips in like a lover.

None of us are hungry on these smothering days, so we'll eat late. At 6:30, we'll wade across the Ellis River out back, climb up to the cross-country ski trails, and smelling of bug juice, I'll follow my two friends as they patter down the path and through tunnels of trees.

Sam and Emi will pick up scents of the Wilds and linger on this fern or that tree trunk, sniffing and reading. After a mile and a half, we'll wend our way down a steep primitive path (so easy to overlook) to our swimming hole.

After a soak, we won't want to leave. We'll walk home and get inside as dusk settles on the White Mountains.

Samwise and Emily will have a full dinner. Lately, I've been happy with homemade tortillas (slightly warmed so that they are softer) layered with fresh local cucumbers and tomatoes, hummus, and sprouts.

Sweet William popping up to say, “Hello!”

It's a simple existence but a rewarding one.

We get our miles in, even if they don't come as easily. And the eating is divine and clean. We luxuriate in every drink of water, every minute of cold air blowing over us. Unlike the trekking, the writing comes easily.

“Yes,” continued Mrs. Gunn, patting Lucile’s hand condescendingly. “I have resolved to grow old, naturally and gracefully, content in the knowledge that the greatest intellects are the homeliest ones, and that the height of sophistication is simplicity.”

~ Clare Boothe Luce

(Falsely attributed to Leonardo da Vinci)

Much like winter storms, Mother Nature tells us to take it easy in high summer—be patient, and enjoy the still life with its rustic pleasures. As if to remind me of this, every summer, a copy of Charlotte’s Web holds a sacred place on my desk. The world may be messy and complicated, with news of the day rushing at us with impossible haste, but I do what I can to hold onto this happily monastic life.

Funny, but when I was younger, my idea of what a happy life would be was very different, and yet reality has outdone my dreams.

My project this week

This enormous spice rack came today—weighing 32 lbs! I’ve decided once and for all to get my clutter of spices in order.