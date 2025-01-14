We are in Tucson for another week but are shifting from our rental to a hotel on the north side of the city’s boundary. The studio has been excellent; the deep tub is luxurious, and the small, fenced yard is convenient. However, I’m looking forward to a change of scenery, and Samwise and Emily will enjoy it too.

We are a mile and a half from the University of Arizona in a pleasant neighborhood, but there are no sidewalks here, and our second walk of the day is challenging. Meanwhile, the hotel is built at the end of a development zone, and there are vast spaces for us to explore at night. Such a simple thing of having a stress-free walk in the evening will add immensely to our contentment.

For our style, Tucson is incredible—until it isn’t. We have our early morning freedom to live the way we always have, but after that, we are constrained. So, while we always anticipate the first days of the saguaros with electric breaths, we…