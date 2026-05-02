Bird talk at the Grand Canyon. I believe we’ll return once again this June.

Good morning from Truro, where the temperature is close to 60, the sky is cloudy, and a few sprinkles lay ahead of us. All in all, it’s a fine early May day.

I’ve been reading and writing this morning, bemoaning that we are shifting our coddiwomple away from Mississippi, where I’d hoped to spend or day around Eudora Welty’s haunting grounds and grave. Nipping, tucking, downright cutting hoped for travel plans is akin to trimming your favorite greenery. It creates room to breathe, space for other possibilities.

Our trips have always been about getting out West, and that’s what we’ll concentrate on instead. Unfortunately, that means bypassing fellow solitary Eudora. Ah, but the new route offers other new experiences,

I came upon this passage in my notes this morning. It’s from Fenton Johnson’s At the Center of All Beauty: Solitude and the Creative Life.

Welty had a later, very specific love: Ken Millar, a mystery writer who published as Ross MacDonald. Theirs is among the greatest of epistolary loves. In 1966, Welty, a fan of thrillers, sent Millar a note praising his fiction and enclosing—in her first communication—



The Mountaintop Prayer

Restore all for me in beauty,

Make beautiful all that is before me,

Make beautiful all that is behind me,

Make beautiful my words.

It is done in beauty.

It is done in beauty.

It is done in beauty.

It is done in beauty.



She was fearless in her epistolary intimacy. She and Millar maintained an active correspondence for many years, through traumas on both sides. They did not meet in person until 1971, when, unbeknownst to each other, they both stayed at New York’s Algonquin Hotel. After their chance encounter in the lobby, they walked midtown Manhattan together, as much in love as any two people might be. Millar flew back to his home in California the next day, leaving a note for Welty at the Algonquin desk that concluded, “Meanwhile there are letters.”

Epistolary intimacy.

epistolary: of, relating to, or suitable to a letter

I get it. My most interesting and memorable love was built this way.

She was a famous actress and I a smitten fan. Friends, including a newer one I did not know much about, threw a dinner party. The actress and her husband were invited, but no one told me.

I’ll let you imagine my face when she gracefully entered that Plum Island house and sat down next to me.