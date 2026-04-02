I am at heart a romantic, and I’ve long loved flowers. Before I brought them home for Will, who loved floral scents, I bought them for myself. So it’s no wonder I continue to purchase them every two weeks. However, these blooms are not for me. Gifting them has always fulfilled me.

A fluffy Katy sits by Katy Smith Dos Passos grave.

When I first moved to Newburyport and threw myself into writing about that old Yankee city, I was befriended by three dear old-timers. Each of them was 35 to 40 years older than I was. Two of these gentlemen were former journalists who wrote for the New York Times, Time Magazine, the Providence Journal, and/or the Wall Street Journal at different points in their professional lives. They loved my upstart news-and-opinion journal, The Undertoad.

The third gent was a Newburyport townie named John Battis. He lived in the Olive Street home where he grew up, among the Newburyport Greeks, at a time when that little city was still socially segregated. It was understo…