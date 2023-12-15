"In winter, we lead a more inward life. Our hearts are warm and cheery, like cottages under drifts, whose windows and doors are half concealed, but from whose chimneys the smoke cheerfully ascends." ~ Henry David Thoreau

Our home feels dreamy in this quiet and still time of the year. The last Christmas cards will be handed over to Keith and Mike at our little country post office by Monday. I am almost sad to see them go.

Sitting at my desk in the pre-dawn hours or after our last walk of the day, when night has fallen by 4 in the afternoon, there is peace, a sense of love, and the glow of nostalgia as my blue pen skitters across the paper. Old Christmas carols carry me home to early childhood, back when the entire world consisted of feeling the false security of being the youngest in a household of eleven. Oh, that innocence!

Tea is a forever friend this December. Has there ever been a more companionable sound of hearth and home than a tea kettle’s whistling? These are the moments I am most grateful for not having a microwave.

Another partner this early winter is whatever simmers in the soup pot each day. This morning, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, sweet onion, honey crisp apples, black lentils, and wild rice are kept company by ground nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, crushed cloves, rich sweet apple balsamic vinegar, and a kiss of maple syrup. As of late, fresh cranberries are added to many things. How cheerily they bob and shine in the soup, like children at play. (I can never seem to add cranberries to anything without the zest and juice of a fat orange.)

Soup for breakfast? Yes, and yes again!

Yesterday at lunch, I roasted whole bulbs of garlic—you should have smelled our fragrant home. Then I squeezed their soft meat into a pot with broth, piles of sliced and chopped mushrooms, garlic, and barley.

I will miss all this.

In six days, we will say goodbye to the comfort of ice and snow, to soups and our tea kettle, to spices and ample ingredients shouting out from my refrigerator, "Pick me! Pick me!"

All cards will be sent; all will be read. This year's crop has been a joy. Each one, it seems, has been sent with hope, and people have been generous with their words. Thankfully, not many "sign and seals" end up in our post office box.

I adore the slow dance of card, note, and letter. I cannot help but smile when the writer lets me know how overjoyed they were to receive actual mail from me, "I can't remember the last time I opened a letter!"

Just as luxuriant have been our visits to the woods of late. We are not putting in the miles we prefer, limited by the cycle of deep snow, melting high streams, and rugged slush frozen into choppy ankle-twisting ice. But there is an intimacy to the bare naked woods, deer tracks, chirping chickadees, and the fleeting hush we won't know for another year.

It will be good to stretch our legs, fall into a striding rhythm with long lopes and full arm swings once our hiking pilgrimage begins on Wednesday. Yet we'll also feel the ache of leaving northern New England at its coziest. However, I know from experience that the woods will not be as lovely once the hurried ski crowds come north. And if we stay, we'll be sorry we did by early January.

I find myself in this delicious torment of wanting to stay but also regretting it if I do. So I nurse the excitement of leaving while holding her back for just a bit longer.

One of the reasons we often linger on Cape Cod at the beginning of our coddiwomples is it allows us to embrace New England a bit longer. We feel at home on the winter Cape like we wouldn't at any other time of the year.

Finally, we’ll depart Provincetown; we'll cast ourselves out into the world, into the unknown, as pilgrims finding what we need in the places and faces we'll encounter.

These trips are good for me. They open my eyes, force me away from home to see and feel, and bear witness to lives and lands I would never have otherwise known.

Curious, isn't it, that as an introvert, I am excited about all the people we'll meet? And how we'll bond for minutes or days.

There will be reunions with friends we've made on other trips. And just this week, I learned that our beloved friend Betsi, she of Westons Farm Stand, will be wintering in Tucson, and we'll be neighbors for the time we are there. We'll enjoy having her over for lunch at the casita with its gated yard, where Samwise and Emily can be Samwise and Emily.

In addition, an old long-distance friend who, as of late, has become a lover (when our lives allow) will fly across the Atlantic to join us for a week out West.

Recent nights have been spent with Garrison Keillor’s latest collection, “Good Poems: American Places.” I’m trying to make room for it on our travels.

Otherwise, the three of us will be alone, left to dance with the world with wonder in our eyes.

Until then, though, we'll do as Thoreau did for six more days and cherish our wintry woods.

"There is nothing so sanative, so poetic, as a walk in the woods and fields even now, when I meet none abroad for pleasure. In the street and in society I am almost invariably cheap and dissipated, my life is unspeakably mean. No amount of gold or respectability would in the least redeem it, — dining with the Governor or a member of Congress!! But alone in distant woods or fields, I come to myself, I once more feel myself grandly related, and that cold and solitude are friends of mine. I suppose that this value, in my case, is equivalent to what others get by churchgoing and prayer. I thus dispose of the superfluous and see things as they are, grand and beautiful."

