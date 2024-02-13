Isn’t it interesting how the pandemic has changed people’s perspectives on various corners of life? It brought out both the best and basest of us.

Some rose to the occasion, others not so much. Talk to US Park Service employees the nation over, and they’ll speak of a new level of misbehavior, entitlement, and even rage. While others realize how spoiled we Americans have been and how good we’ve had it.

This morning, we’re stranded at our casita, two blocks from the University of Arizona, while Clarence remains in the shop.

Thomas, my VW service representative, hopes to have Clarence back to us later today. He’s doing his best but has some issues to deal with at home.

His nine-year-old son got hold of a tank of helium with his pals. They all took in big gulps and ran as fast as possible to see if they’d float off the ground and defy gravity.

Alas, Thomas’s son crashed faster than you can spell Icarus and broke a few bones in his face.

So, we sit and wait, something I was not as good at befo…