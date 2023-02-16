The Top Highlights (So Far) from Our Coddiwomple
An change in plans
We woke up to 6 degrees here in Kanab, and we're currently sitting by the fire, preparing to walk in fresh snow. Before we head out, though, I've been thinking about how fortunate we are and that this coddiwomple feels like the best yet. The weather has not always cooperated, but that has not dimmed our experiences, the fulfillment, or the joy of our expedition. I offer this as a form of gratitude prayer as I take you through some of the highlights of our trip to this point.
Having the Outer Cape and Cape Cod National Seashore to ourselves on brisk morning walks while spending the afternoons tracing Mary Oliver's steps through the beech forest and around the ponds she wrote about was a dream. As was strolling Provincetown's Commercial Street in late January hours—almost ghostly.
