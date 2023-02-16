The Top Highlights (So Far) from Our Coddiwomple

Our backyard view of the Vermillion Cliffs this morning—6 degrees!

We woke up to 6 degrees here in Kanab, and we're currently sitting by the fire, preparing to walk in fresh snow. Before we head out, though, I've been thinking about how fortunate we are and that this coddiwomple feels like the best yet. The weather has not always cooperated, but that has not dimmed our experiences, the fulfillment, or the joy of our expedition. I offer this as a form of gratitude prayer as I take you through some of the highlights of our trip to this point.