One and a quarter miles of rock hopping ahead on the Provincetown Breakwater.

Good morning from stormy Provincetown.

The potential snow did not arrive, but we are blessed with smashing winds and periods of driving rain.

“Blessed?”

Indeed.

I’m grateful we have a rental unit on the water, not a hotel room. A few days ago, I made Susan Voison’s Homestyle Lentil Soup (adding shredded kale), and each day I have a couple of servings. It is comfort in a bowl on a stormy Sunday. (Our 6-quart Instant Pot is along for the ride for this reason.)

Looking out through rain-spattered sliders, the sea is roiling with massive swells and crashing waves. Our place is elevated, so there is no threat of flooding. It feels cozy, and we are safe. The elements rage against wall, window, and roof as if to say “We’ll blow your house down,” but they cannot.

When the pelting raindrops let up earlier this morning for a brief respite, we drove to Mary Oliver’s Blackwater Pond. We walked among the beech and pine as t…