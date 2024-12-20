To beat the crowds, the heat, and the Key West leash laws, we were up at 5 am and walking the historic streets for two hours until sunrise.

My heart is full, and I am a bundle of joy, longing, sadness, and fulfillment. This is our last night in Florida; the southern dip was more than I had dreamed. The wildlife, nature, azure water, history, literature, art, and personalities were all spectacular.

Today marks two weeks on the road, and if this coddiwomple were a book, we’d be closing the first chapter. Time’s rushing by, but more than four months remain.

I knew the first two weeks meant a breathless schedule, and it has been.

We spent a night in the Everglades, two nights in Key West (my head and heart are still giddy and dizzy), and another night back in the Everglades.

Talk about ghosts! Ernest Hemingway, John Dos Passos, Robert Frost, Shel Silverstein, Tennessee Williams, Elizabeth Stevens, and more.