Good morning, dear reader.

It is cold enough that a paper-thin layer of ice covered most of Thorne Pond at sunrise. The bluer skies that greeted us now hold layers of gray, and there’s even talk of an inch or two of snow.

Deep November is such a lovely time. It’s when hearth and home beckon. We’re called to nest. While all around us, the bare simplicity of the forest whispers to us like a trusted lover.

No other time of the year casts such a drastic spell, contrasting the changing seasons. Our long nights and short days, the promise of snow, the possibility of ice. And at no other time of the year do the woods reveal themselves. These are all clarion calls.

The last of the year’s bears waddle, fat-bottomed, around, while deer move and meld among the silvery tree trunks. Blue jays make such a fuss of things, while murders of crows observe, and sometimes, comment.

I can’t bear to hear a caw without responding, “Good day, Crow!”

People are scarce these weeks, and maybe that’s why we can better hear the murmur of the trees.

These are our last ten days of knowing these forests, of inhaling the true scent of softened leaves underfoot and under paw, mixed with the cool earth.

Everything is about to change. And while I continue to busy myself with shedding and gifting, packing and shipping, whenever we leave our hobbit hole and enter the woods, time slows and my senses grow more aware.

Soon we will be keeping company with seals and just-offshore whales. There will be