This is mountain lion territory. This sign stands at one of our usual hiking trails.

We’re preparing for a morning hike before it gets too hot here in the Sierra Foothills. The air is fresh and clean this morning in our little rental at the end of the dirt road. It is so quiet here, so peaceful. If we make another trip next year, we’ll most likely skip Morro Bay because of the developments of the last two years there. I’ve also decided a week is not long enough here, as long as we can rent this house again.

Each night, the stars swirl overhead with desert clarity. That’s because we are so far away from the lights of any town. Bats flutter about, and tree frogs serenade us to sleep by an open window. Last night, we had a special visitor, and for the sixth time on one of our coddiwomples, we saw a mountain lion! It was only a glimpse in the dark, and he had leaped into our large, fenced property.

When I took Samwise and Emily out one last time, I stood with them with my headlamp and head on a swivel. We are blessed to have so many cougar sightings through the years. Many people have lived among the big cats for their entire lives and have yet to see one.

We’ve reached a special spot in our travels. As stated, after Mariposa, I’m tossing our itinerary and going underground. You’ll still get reports, but this is our attempt to avoid unwanted company. We’re dipping deep into solitude, but I’ll continue writing.

We have visited Florida, the Deep South, the deserts of the Southwest, and Morro Bay. This is the point where I get even more excited. There will be no more long stays between now and when we return home. The longest is four nights, but our week-long stops are behind us once we leave here on Saturday.

History will be everywhere. National Parks will play a significant role. Bison country always excites us. We’ve got a couple of literary dates ahead, including more Hemingway points of interest. Papa is associated with Key West and Cuba but spent even more summers in the Yellowstone area. You’ll be tossed for a loop when I reveal new, seldom-visited Hemingway history.

Theodore Roosevelt, a great conservationist who evolved from a hunter to one who appreciated living animals more, hits home even more this year. He was influential in saving public lands; we could use him here now that they are again under attack. (They also were in his day, too.)

Visiting William Faulkner’s statue in Oxford, Mississippi. But I was so shaken up by our time in Oxford that I made a major mistake. Story to come.

While we have scrubbed many planned stops, we look forward to seeing Jane, Ann, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, and Jane’s inspiring and bold husband, Brian Hart. That will be a month from now, just before we arrive home.

It’s been impossible to keep up with all the stories we’ve encountered over the past four months. That’s gold for a writer. It means there are countless stories to tell from my desk back in Jackson after we get home. Heck, I still have some stories to tell from last year’s coddiwomple!

Coming next: why this visit to Carmel was our favorite yet. Seen here on Carmel Beach are Samwise, Emily, Sky and Woodrow.

The most challenging letters I’ve been contemplating will come in three parts and will convey what we experienced in Mississippi over three days in December. It was haunting. Most of our time in Mississippi was unplanned, and it grew during our time there. At one moment, we thanked the lord above for a twenty-three-degree morning. We needed the frozen earth to drive over winter soybean fields on the way to trespass to a place where we could have been shot at. But I felt compelled. The last of the three Mississippi pieces will focus in part on the ghost dogs we met.

Rain is forecast to begin on Sunday for a few days. It will be a good time to throw myself into the Mississippi letters. This will lend some consolation to avoiding the Bay Area for the first time on one of our trips.