Road trip adventures don’t always have to be on the trails or among the wild souls of our National Parks. I swear, the occasional dive motel is worth the investment for another travel experience.

We are in Cortez, Colorado, because of its proximity to Mesa Verde National Park and Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. It’s a tourist town. The main drag is lined with all the fast-food joints.

Across the street from us, a Holiday Inn Express gleams in the pre-dawn light. Two hundred yards up the road is a Hampton Inn (Hilton). And there are more of the usual suspects up and down Route 160.

But we’re staying at the Retro Inn, a true throwback, even if some of the room colors (electric lime green, anyone?) feel more like a true throw-up.

Two walls in our room, Room 1955, are painted a bright orange. All four structural walls are painted cinder blocks. Our room has a James Dean theme. Outside our door, a placard reads, “Elvis Fans Parking: Violators Will Be All Shook Up.”

In front of the motel, the old-fashioned sign glows unapologetically. There’s an ancient mini trailer from the 50’s, a flock of plastic pink flamingos, and a cheap, life-size statue of Elvis sitting on a park bench.

The Retro Inn has a 9.3 rating on Booking.com. That’s higher than its corporate neighbors. It’s also $100 cheaper than the Hilton, $60 if you throw in the dog fee.

As soon as I walked in the room, the large black and white checkerboard tiles caught my attention, so did the little shag throw rug, and then the orange ‘crushed’ me, and I had to laugh. The laughter grew when I took in the James Dean surroundings.

But what lingered was the smell.

I am certain this place is clean, but the best hotel and motel rooms are cleaned so thoroughly that you cannot smell anything. The room deodorizer here reminds me of one of those air fresheners dangling from the mirror in a retro van, complete with shag carpeting. It’s there to cover up the residual smell of pot or sex, maybe both.

It’s not a bad scent, more of a cheap one, that comes with a dismissive, “Girl, you don’t have to try that hard with the Walmart perfume” comment.

Do you remember Spencer’s Gifts at the malls of our youth? This room’s odor feels like it was bought there, back in the 70s.

The guest reviews rave about the free breakfast offered. It’s pretty much the same fare as every other hotel: boiled eggs, a huge pot of dubious oatmeal, frozen waffles, waxy fruit, save for the bananas, which are either green or close to being thrown out. They offer cereal, milk (but no plant alternatives), stale factory pastries, boring bagels, and bread for toasting, from perhaps the same factory, small packets of jellies, peanut butter, and cream cheese.

The woman at the front desk startled me when she emerged out of nowhere while I was transfixed by the shiny bust of Elvis. She was red-faced, sweaty, and breathless.

“Sorry, family is in town.” She paused when I smiled and nodded. “You have the same kind of family?” she asked.

“Most likely.”

“They exhaust me.”

By now, Dora was behind the tall counter with its line of knick-knacks, but I could barely see her. She was as short as she was wide, but very kind.

She ran through the rules and regulations and told me, “We have a great fenced dog run out to the side, just beyond the storage container and the dead truck.”

“Thank you, Dora.”

Samwise won’t set foot in these small dog enclosures. The earth stinks of old dog piss, but I didn’t tell Dora that.

“The dogs love it. They can run to their heart’s desire,” she boasted.

The enclosure is 10 yards long, 4 yards deep. I was already contemplating the vacant lot next door.

“Full house tonight,” Dora said. “I’ve been so busy with family shit, I haven’t had time to flip on the ‘No Vacancy’ sign.”

A 9.3 rating?

Well, there are reasons for that, and they make sense.

The Retro Inn is Shangri-La for most of its clients, who love Elvis, lime green glowing walls, John Wayne-themed rooms, and a breakfast that will clog arteries as soon as the first bite is taken.

“People rave about our burritos,” Clara said. “Make sure you get one. Oh, we have corn dogs, too!”

I looked in the little refrigerator on top of the counter. Through its glass door, I saw the short, fat burritos, made and frozen elsewhere, then placed in plastic and shipped to places like the Retro Inn and plenty of gas stations across the United States.

Frozen burritos, corn dogs, waffles, individually wrapped boiled eggs, cream cheese, and yogurt.

Last night, we watched the place fill up and saw how thrilled the guests were, many of them returning to open the doors to their themed rooms. About half were families, with slightly older kids.

I can be a bit of a lodging snob, so it’s good to see how others, most of whom are less fortunate than I am, are excited about being here. It makes me smile. It also humbles me. This may be their only week or weekend of the year they get away, and they are nearly breathless about pulling in and seeing shiny Elvis sitting on the bench, as if he’s saved a place for them.

These people, returning guests, are the reason the Retro Inn gets a stellar rating. It’s affordable and feels nice to them.

As for me? I’d give it a 7.5. Fair score. Nothing great, nothing bad.

Dive motels, like dive bars, have a place in Americana, and we are lucky to be here. The only disappointment is that the Retro Inn is not located on Route 66, even though it has a Route 66-themed room, and there’s a made-to-look-old and authentic Route 66 sign in the lobby behind Elvis’s head.

We could have spent more to stay in the Hilton, and things would have been predictably comfortable, but also sterile, and I wouldn’t have a story to share.

Tonight, we’ll be at Home2 Suites by Hilton (our top choice, thanks to the kitchenettes), and Sunday night will have us in the least expensive motel of our stay. It’s our third visit to another old-fashioned dive motel that is clean enough for us, and fair enough with its dog fees.

Elvis is here, and he’s saved you a seat.

Then it’s two nights in a gleaming Hilton and two in a rambling old independent ship of a hotel, 10 minutes from the Grand Canyon. We’ve stayed many times before, and I like the feel of the place.

We’ll leave motel/hotel life behind for a month when we settle into a rental house in Kanab, but then it’s back to bouncing around, using a mix of small mom-and-pop motels and chains.

You’ll have to excuse me now. It’s 6:25, and the breakfast buffet in the small lobby is about to open. I’m going to hurry over to beat the crowd to pick up some peanut butter packets for Samwise and Emily. I won’t linger, for just looking at the way I used to eat will bring on another stroke, but I’ll be happy for those folks who are groggily making their way from their rooms to grab drab coffee and their free breakfast. I truly mean that because a visit to the Retro Inn means a lot to them.

Onward, dear reader, by all means.

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Seen in the parking lot of the Retro Inn.

Cerro Pedernal, Georgia O’Keeffe’s most painted peak, as seen from Abiquiú Lake.