Good morning.

The photo was captured mid-wrestling match between two energized pups. It was taken in a Manchester, NH, hotel room. The date: November 17, 2017.

I did not have a television then, nor streaming services, and I wanted to watch the Patriots’ Sunday night game and go to Whole Foods. So we drove the two and a half hours down from Jackson for a quick ‘luxury’ trip.

It is significant because it was Emily’s first stay in a hotel room. She had only arrived from Houston three weeks before.

Samwise, on the other hand, had been on the Will’s Red Coat book tour with me and then on a 20,000-mile 63-day cross-country road trip just months prior to that night. He was used to sleeping in different places.

We did not travel that next year, but took our first Atlantic-to-Pacific coddiwomple as a pack of 3 in the spring and summer of 2019. This trip partly traced the first and covered 73 days.

Emily met her first bison, and she did remarkably well. I was surprised that my carbonated and highly e…