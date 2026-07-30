The road to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon from just beyond the North Rim Country Store.

When my father was young, preparing to go off to war, he went on a double date with his best friend and two young women they barely knew. It was a sit-down affair at a posh (for them) restaurant. Jack Ryan and Jack Glennon were intent on showing their dates a fancy time. Things were going okay, but not great, right up until the two gals retreated to the powder room.

Jack Glennon turned to Jack Ryan when their dates were gone and said, “Hey, Jack, I really like your date better than I like mine. Do you mind if we switch, Jack?”

Jack Ryan thought that was a fine idea, for he liked the other Jack’s date better than his own.

A few minutes passed, and the young ladies returned to the table. Without a word, they’d obviously had the same conversation in private, for they sat in different chairs. So, Jack Glennon ended up with the girl he favored, and Jack Ryan did, too.

Jack Glennon would go on to marr…