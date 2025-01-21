The world moves on, and life evolves. Sometimes, it is difficult; at other times, it is kind. These can even overlap. Planning this trip, fearful of what is now confronting us, concerned about how our country is becoming less enlightened and how it embraces superficiality, attacks science and education, and celebrates cruelty and crudeness, I knew I needed to hold onto bits and pieces of where I find delight.

I decided to make every little whimsical stop that brought me joy and a glimpse of enchantment. So, on the long ride from Saint Simons Island down to the Everglades, we left early enough to make a detour in St. Augustine, Florida, to seek out a pink house on the corner of St. George and Bridge.

Travel is such an individual experience—if done right. A personalized trip has several splashes of whimsy and is downright quirky. What intrigues me might bore you, and vice versa. But that is what makes the possibilities of a good coddiwomple so overwhelmingly delicious.

By now, you know I…