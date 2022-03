Morro Rock beckons.

For seven weeks, the deserts of New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada have purified us. We traveled from the stunning gypsum dunes of White Sands National Park to the sandstone arches and slickrock of Moab, to the red clay and flawless dream-blue skies of Kanab, to the exotic birdsong of saguaro forests. We stretched our legs in Red R…