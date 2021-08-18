The Nightmare

A few nights ago, I woke up in the middle of a dream. In it, I was dying. It wasn’t like it was five years ago when I was actually dying. Back then, I was at peace with letting go. What held me back was getting home to take care of Atticus, who was also dying at the time. When doctors wonder why I lived, I tell them of Atticus. Then I tell them of my pr…
© 2021 Tom Ryan. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Tom Ryan, Author is on Substack – the place for independent writing