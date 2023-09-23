It’s a Mary Oliver—Outer Cape kind of day.

No, we have not left Jackson yet. Our latest epic road trip does not start until New Year’s Day. But the autumnal equinox has me wrapped in fleece, eating pumpkin spice waffles with wild Maine blueberries and pure New Hampshire maple syrup while reading some of Mary Oliver’s prose and poetry.

It never hit right that the Provincetown poet would up and move from her open beaches and tangled beech forests as she did at the end of her life. Why, it’s like picturing Thoreau living away from Concord or Emily Dickinson outside of Amherst! Unthinkable—at least to this romantic.

The mystery haunted me, gnawed at me, and piqued the instincts of the former newspaperman in me.

In the years after she moved to Florida, I researched newspaper clippings and magazine articles endlessly. Never once was her move questioned. It certainly was not answered. None of it made sense that she would leave the place intertwined with her every breath.

Last winter, we haunted her woods as only three nemophilists can, hoping to uncover some hidden clue. Strangely, during our last afternoon on the trails Mary Oliver found such inspiration on, we quite literally encountered the answer I had long sought.

Tonight, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time, I’m sending out a letter revealing what we discovered.

Don’t you love a little intrigue—some anticipation?

Give a gift subscription

Samwise & Emily on Wood End on the tip of Cape Cod.

For my breakfast, as much as I enjoy making meals from scratch, I enjoyed this pancake and waffle mix from Plantstrong Foods. I made it with additions—cinnamon, nutmeg, ground flax seed, some canned pumpkin, a dash of vanilla, and almond extract. It is so darn good and easy to make.



Disclaimer: we have no affiliations with any product we mention in these letters.

A framed copy of the above image of Samwise & Emily will be given away tonight!