The Mountains Sighed This Afternoon

I swear I felt the mountain sigh this afternoon. The heat and humidity, the rain showers, and the smoke from western forest fires were all replaced by the most delicious September cool. We are only one month into summer, but I can feel the tendrils of what is coming.

May through July is a fitful stretch here in the mountains. Hot spells and swarming pests, humidity, and rainstorms. The air quality, something I never used to concern myself with, can be downright dangerous to these damaged lungs.

Like my friend Terese, a fellow hiker, I lay in wait for August to arrive before hiking becomes joyful to me. We are still ten days away, and more heat will surely come, but glimpses of the golden season are upon us. This excites and tickles my senses. Even as I write this from our backyard, I am wearing a sweater as the flames pop and dance in our fire pit. This is the first evening this year we’ve sat out here.

The warmer months of 2021 have been particularly strange. June was one of the driest in New Hampshire's history, while July is already the wettest (along with ranking fifth in all months in total rainfall since records have been kept going back to 1869).

This morning, the air was heavy and sticky still, and Emily was thankful for the way the rivers and been refilled by recent storms. My how she loves to swim. Emi has her spots along our walk where she races down to the river's edge and waits for me to gather sticks. She bounds up and down with anticipation as Sam, and I make our way to the water. Today, with the swifter current, she had a challenge going upstream. At times, it was as if she was swimming in place.

I have nothing that makes me as happy as playing in the water makes my dear Emily.

By our evening stroll at the pond, however, everything had changed. Subtle breezes played with the trees, and even the dozen Canada geese who have been summering here were no longer silent. Their honks foretold of their upcoming departure.

Tomorrow, we'll finally go up again. During the tempestuous and buggy months, we carefully pick and choose when we climb a peak. We've mostly been sticking to the valley walks. But it will be nice to get up at dawn and wear a fleece top to start the hike. How I look forward to looking out at the rolling green hills replenished with the month's rains. They are lush again and will surely shimmer under the blue skies and early morning sun.

I'm not one to wish summer away, but I prefer the second half of the season more than the first, the time when autumn sneak in at dawn and dusk with chill whispers. Prime hiking season for us runs from August up to Christmas. It is a glorious time, with each month more inviting than the last.

In northern New England, summer wanes quickly, and as it does, it reveals the treasures of the region.

E.B. White wrote about this enchantment late summer.

"The crickets felt it was their duty to warn everybody that summertime cannot last forever. Even on the most beautiful days of the whole year—the days when summer is changing into autumn—the crickets spread the rumor of sadness and change."

The days grow shorter, and change is ahead, but not sadness. I welcome the longer nights, the swirling constellations, the intoxicating air.

Just as the best part of Christmas is not merely the day itself, but the lead-up to it, here as summer peaks and begins its descent into the fairest months, my heart sings. I could feel a schoolboy flutter of excitement this afternoon.

Marking my calendar, I realize how quickly that time will pass. I'm already planning this winter's marathon coddiwomple, and it will be here before we know it. Once again, we'll take the best New Hampshire offers and head West where we can walk to our hearts' content. We were spoiled last year and as long as I live it is my goal that we will always be.

How fortunate we are to live in a place where there are seasons, and each of those seasons can be broken down further. Live here long enough, and you get to know them as you would a friend or a family member.

It was a pleasure reading the numerous responses to the last post. I'm grateful that I did not have to choose three winners based on content because nearly all of them sparkled with passion and heart. If you haven’t had a chance to read them yet, I highly recommend it.

I read most of them several times and was moved by your words. This one stopped me in my tracks. Carol J wrote: "Your writing made me stop and remember a time that still touches me. Thank you for that gift.

"Driving thru a dense forest one day suddenly brought strong memories of my dad (who passed when I was 32). He worked in those types of woods when I was growing up. I pulled over, stopped the car, and rolled the windows down to smell the warm odor of the fir trees. I was feeling very lonely and melancholy and teary by then.

"As I began to drive away, I could 'see' him walking thru those trees and feel his joy being able to walk in nature. I could sense his spirit out there, and some of that sadness began to leave.

"I always look for him out there now, and now I watch for my mom in the flower garden where I grow her favorites."

Thank you, Carol, for wrapping me in your memories. And thank you to everyone who responded.

The winners of the three Coddiwomple bags were chosen by a numerical system. It's a good thing because otherwise, I would have had to buy 100 to give away. The following folks won: Lisa Money, Anna Penna, and Jason Tillman. I will contact each of you to get your addresses.

There will be more giveaways coming. Some will be tied into our next adventure. As for Sarah Montgomery's bags, she will continue to sell them on her Esty page. I have already bought several of the Save the Bumble Bee bags!

We’re off to bed early tonight so we can rise at relish the first light of a bright morning from up high. Yes, there will be many photos following our adventure!

Thanks for being here.

PS: This made me smile.