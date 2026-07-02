The Most Remarkable Gifts, From a Remarkable Fellow, on Day 17/100 of a Most Remarkable Coddiwomple
We are obviously not city ‘folk,’ and we avoid them whenever we can. One of my least favorite driving experiences has been surviving the highways through and around Phoenix on the way to Tucson. For this ‘city mouse,’ it feels uncivilized with the treacherous, gashing driving and the attorneys’ ghoulish faces lining the interstate in their billboards. It’s so damn crowded. And yet…
And yet, I added Scottsdale to our itinerary. It sits on the eastern side of Phoenix. Scottsdale in l…