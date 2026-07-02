Hans Klose, Samwise Atticus Passaconaway, & Emily Binx Hawthorne. Hans comment: “ Tom. I like how you took this photo right after I had picked a piece of Șegoi (creosote) to ask for blessings from the ancestors with the saguaro and the dogs both in there. The saguaros are, we believe, the embodiment of our passed relatives, and dogs were originally human grandparents - the older, slower members of the tribe - that Elder Brother transformed into dogs to keep up with us, to protect us, and to love and be loved .”

We are obviously not city ‘folk,’ and we avoid them whenever we can. One of my least favorite driving experiences has been surviving the highways through and around Phoenix on the way to Tucson. For this ‘city mouse,’ it feels uncivilized with the treacherous, gashing driving and the attorneys’ ghoulish faces lining the interstate in their billboards. It’s so damn crowded. And yet…

And yet, I added Scottsdale to our itinerary. It sits on the eastern side of Phoenix. Scottsdale in l…