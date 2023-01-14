When a night in Washington, D.C., became part of our plans, I was not expecting much. It’s a city, after all, and we are three rustic rubes who prefer a more primal existence.

I had not been to D.C. in 40 years, but lately, I have felt the pull of the monuments, and I so wanted to see them at least one more time. But there was the concern about Samwise and Emily being tethered to me by leashes. It’s not their thing. Nor is it mine. Nevertheless, I mapped out a six-mile loop that would take us by many of the better-known sites and apologized to Sam and Emi in advance.