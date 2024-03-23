How grand it is to be back among the Monterey Pines!

Let us hope

it will always be like this,

each of us going on

in our inexplicable ways

building the universe.

~ Mary Oliver

While adventuring through America's most scenic areas is always at the core of these coddiwomples, this year, we're also paying tribute to the places where some of our greatest authors and poets lived, wrote, and are buried.

Currently, we are on the Monterey Peninsula, where John Steinbeck spent his early years, wrote about, and is buried. It also inspired Robert Louis Stevenson's setting for Treasure Island. Wonderful, isn’t it? This area shaped the early adult years of the late mythologist Joseph Campbell, who curiously played a part in breaking up Steinbeck's first marriage. (Story to come!)

While here, we’ll make a pilgrimage into the upper reaches of Big Sur to the Henry Miller Memorial Library.

John Steinbeck Memorial on Cannery Row.

Next week, we are in John Muir territory, and then it's Jack London's haunts and Mark Twain's from his Gold Rush era writing. Want to travel with us to Calaveras County? You'll learn about Thomas Starr King, who began writing in the White Mountains in New Hampshire before becoming a San Francisco giant.

One of our favorite area hikes here takes us to this fragrant wildland.

In the next seven weeks, we're visiting Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park, the Marin Headlands, Redwood National Park, and the Oregon Coast, where dogs are free to roam and run and splash. Then it's our favorite—bison country! Yellowstone, the Badlands, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the Black Hills, and Wind Cave National Park, anyone?

We never fail to appreciate how blessed we are—nor how privileged we are. Because of that, each of our trips is tied into fundraising for animals in need. After all, Samwise and Emily came from rescue shelters, while Sam was lucky to escape from a kill shelter as a pup with less than 24 hours to live. I am humbled and grateful that life has given this stroke and heart and kidney failure survivor an entirely new life with these fantastic friends, and we are making the most of it.

This weekend, we're running a flash sale to benefit the SPCA of Monterey County, where you can help animals like Cooper and Emma. Fifty percent of all annual subscriptions this weekend will go to this fabulous organization.

Readers, not only have we shared stories from our travels with you, but we've also collected close to a year's worth of stories, photos, and videos to share once we return home.

Free subscribers receive two to three letters monthly, while paying subscribers receive between 12 and 18. If you've been considering upgrading, please take advantage of this sale and, at the same time, contribute to a good cause.

Once we’re home in May, checks will be sent to each non-profit organization we've raised money for on this road trip. The SPCA of Monterey County is the fifth.

All annual subscriptions count, whether for yourself, a gift subscription, or donated subscriptions to people who cannot afford one, and for teachers using our travels to educate their students.

Coming Tomorrow: Our Kanab letter.

Onward, by all means!

Mary Oliver has followed us on this literary road trip from her beloved Blackwater Pond in Provincetown. Her words continue to both pierce and elevate my soul.