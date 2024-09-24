Greetings from a brilliant Jackson, New Hampshire.

Here in the heart of the White Mountains, each morning feels a bit like Christmas. Day by day, leaf by leaf, the colors slowly emerge. Peak foliage is another two weeks away, but by God! how heavenly the daily reveal is each morning.

The scenes make one want to laugh and dance and sing. It makes me wish I could slow it all down so I could take three days to enjoy one. The daylight may be waning, but what a stunning show we’re given each morning, noon, and evening.

Each day in the forest, I utter an e.e. cummings’ “prayer” of gratitude.

“i thank you God for this most amazing day, for the leaping greenly spirits of trees, and for the blue dream of sky and for everything which is natural, which is infinite, which is yes.”

Yes! to how the trees hold onto a portion of green while enjoying the slow reveal of color. Their leaves are dying, but we should all be so lucky to die like this.

Of course, this always makes me think back to how fitting it was that Will left us in the autumn. He only revealed his truest colors late in life, and in those two and a half years, that mostly blind, surely deaf soul was as dazzling as anything we see in our beloved trees.

You’ll see many photos over the next three weeks. This year, we are offering Founding Members their choice of framed pictures. Of the 19 epic shots from grand and breathtaking American landscapes, the most popular is the one with Samwise and Emily sauntering through a cathedral of October orange five miles from here.

You can see from our images that we have a long way to go. If each day over the next month is a gift to be unwrapped, I like to think we are just beginning to look through our Christmas stockings before we even get to the presents under the tree.

Our Next Trip Reveal: Anchor Stop No. 2

(Anchor stops will be randomly announced pre-trip to show you how and where we’ll be traveling. Our anchor stops are part of the trip blueprint. We build our 20,000 miles around them.)

It’s almost surreal to think we're embarking on our longest road trip yet just before our beloved season bids us farewell. We’ll set off from Jackson two weeks prior to the Winter Solstice, our earliest departure yet.

There are good reasons for that, which you’ll discover once we are on the road. But I will disclose, because it’s simply too exciting to hold back, that I’ve never been more thrilled about the first three weeks of one of our marathon coddiwomples. The landscapes will be more varied than you can imagine. And… a hint here—we’ll have a White Christmas!

I’ve divided our odyssey into a dozen chapters as if the entire five months were a book to be read from start to finish. The first three weeks are so diverse and sweeping in geography, history, and wildlife that they take up the first three chapters.

Those of you who are taking advantage of our fundraiser for animals in need by buying a gift subscription, donating one to those in financial need or to schools, or buying one for yourself during this promotion are receiving a fun, typed letter describing the first two weeks on the road and the planning that went into it. I think you’ll be surprised by how long the letter is. It’s included in a handwritten card.

(A reminder: This offer is only valid for annual subscriptions. Half of the proceeds will be given to an animal rescue organization you’ll vote on in December. I LOVE that many of them are going to people fighting cancer!)

By now, you’ve learned we’re returning to Kanab, Utah, as much for its citizens as the vast western landscapes that led to many an old movie filmed there. You also learned that we’re skipping Cape Cod this time around. We love the Cape in winter, but the last two trips there were so incredible and revealing (in a Mary Oliver way) that I just knew we wouldn’t be able to capture the same magic for a third year.

There’s an old writing adage to kill your darlings. In other words, edit and prune the prose to make it tighter and more evocative. The same truth goes into planning the itinerary of our annual travels.

Another place we’re removing from this year’s trip is Washington, D.C. For the last two years, we woke up at 3 a.m. to walk off-leash among the stately monuments. Samwise and Emily could amble freely into the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, among the war memorials, and around the Washington Monument before the city’s first joggers were out on their morning runs.

Last year, we capped off our visit to the nation’s capital by stopping at Theodore Roosevelt Island before driving just outside the city to visit the graves of Rachael Carson and F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald.

Once again, I cannot believe a third year in a row would bring back that same kind of magic. I mean, how often do we get to sit with Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, or Theodore Roosevelt off-leash without another soul to break the solitude?

Here is our next reveal.

We’ll spend six days in Port Orford along the scenic southern Oregon Coast.

Before our first trip, we knew little of Oregon’s beauty when a generous reader allowed us to use her Neskowin beach house. We were hooked immediately, and since then, we have attempted to stay in Neskowin for a week on each trip. Last year, with Samwise’s tick-borne illness, we skipped the Oregon Coast in our hurry to reach Rachael Kleidon, our former vet, now living in Virginia.

Along the Oregon Coast near Port Orford.

A few years ago, before landing in Neskowin, we spent a week in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Alas, Neskowin has become too expensive for us, but Port Orford, fifteen miles north of Gold Beach, is more rustic and affordable, and it will be our home for beach walks and a couple of climbs up Humbug Mountain. We scaled the peak during that stay in Gold Beach, and it’s been calling us ever since. There’s something almost mythic about a mountain rising out of the ocean.

How can we not return to the Oregon Coast, which is like no other place on earth, and allows dogs to romp freely without leashes?

Random Photo

Will in autumn. I just smiled as I looked up at his little red coat hanging near my desk in the writing room.