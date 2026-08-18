It’s been a shit day. In a moment of raw openness, I just wrote to a friend, “I’m feeling lost, scared, vulnerable.” You can add a few other words to that list, and none of them are sunny.

We are lucky to be alive. The shock has settled in.

A yellowjacket (or a wasp or hornet, not sure which really), flew in my open, passenger side front window. It was a bite or a sting. I reached up with my free hand.

We were driving along at 45 mph on the narrow road between Yosemite and Mariposa, planning to stop in three miles at Midpines for a hike along the Merced River that we’ve done many times.

It was around 8:30 and the air was still cool enough for a replenishing hike.

I heard the shattering crash, felt it, too.

And then everything went black and I found myself wedged against a cliff side. I was not sure what had occurred. The driver’s side airbag had been deployed, my windshield was smashed on the driver’s side. I had blacked out but was awakening slowly.

I sat still, unawares, having no idea what had exactly happened. I was dizzy, weak, sick to my stomach.

A woman with flowing silver hair appeared at the same window the Yellowjacket/wasp/hornet had entered.

She had a kind voice, a Dutch accent. she was warm and caring, and she spoke softly but I could not make out anything but her accent.

She was patient.

She reminded me of someone—the Lady in Black who spent countless days with me in Maine Med when I was dying a decade ago.

That’s when I heard a high-pitched scream. It grew to a shattering wail. On it went for 10 or 15 seconds. There was a space for breath, and it cried out in horror for another 10 seconds. Again and again. It was grotesque.

The lady in the silver hair stood by my window, bending slightly to look at me. She waited, spoke again, but I did not hear her still.

My head was swimming.

Finally, words found me, “Are you an angel? Am I dead?”

Her eyes glimmered with the kind of watchfulness that breaks a heart and puts you back together. It was accepting, caring, understanding. For all the noise in the world, her silent presence was even louder.

“I am a doctor.”

The scream came again from somewhere behind me.

“Did I kill someone?”

“No, he’s upset about his car. I am going to stay with you until help arrives. Can you move?”

She was lovely to Sam and Emi and waited for me to try to get out.

When I did, she walked with me to the other side of the road.

Several cars had stopped. And they were stopping traffic.

There was no cell reception. I know this because I know that road. When I was still in the car, the dashboard of the HMS Beagle flashed and a mechanical voice said, “You’ve been in an accident. I am calling 911.”

Even in my strange stupor my sense of humor was evident. I could not vocalize the words but I thought, “Good luck with that, fucker. There’s no service on this stretch of road.”

The doctor and her friend, a Swiss woman, were on their way to Yosemite and then Jenny Lake, before spending a week in San Francisco. The ladies had met in Peru, or Brazil. I cannot recall. But they bonded as fellow tourists and remained friends.

The other driver and his passenger were in better shape than I was.

The driver was a young emotional sort, but he wanted to make sure that Sam, Emi, and I were okay. Then he walked down the steep embankment to the Merced River. That’s when the first first responder showed up.

A witness told him what had happened. He pointed to me and to the other driver, who was down by the river.

In a fit of comedy in the midst of this roadside tragedy, the first responder swore when he looked down at the other driver, “Shit, he got tossed from his car that far?”

An ambulance showed up. The crew was concerned that I might have a concussion. They took my vitals. Blood pressure was an insane 189 over 100. I assured them it is much lower than that.

They brought me to the ambulance and were taking out the gurney to strap me in, but I climbed in instead. Samwise and Emily joined me.

They were determined to get me to the hospital. Sam and Emi could come along, but the hospital wouldn’t let them in and they were not sure what would happen to my friends. So I stood up and got off the gurney and signed a waiver that I was skipping further exam. The two young men in the other car did the same.

We are now in a Mariposa hotel room and I’m hollowed out, unsure, unmoored. I feel lost.

Tomorrow, the Beagle will be towed to Merced, 40 minutes away, and we’ll ride in the cab of the tow truck with Alonzo, the kind fellow who brought us to the tow yard and then to the hotel.

I have a bruised hand, and skin inflamed by the chemicals from the airbag. That’s about it. All other injuries are emotional.

I am a mess.

But I wanted to share some beauty with you. Maybe it will help me; maybe I need to remember this couple.

When we arrived at Glacier Point just before dawn, I saw them on the boulder. I asked for their cell phone because I told them how perfect they looked there, together, in from of that immense beauty. They needed to see themselves as I did.

They are from LA and had driven the four hours to see the sunrise. He had just finished summer school classes toward his engineering degree. The two are in love, but I don’t think they have admitted it to each other yet.

Look how they are standing. Together but separate.

I hope that they hugged or kissed soon after I left them.

The other driver? The one who was wailing because his Porsche, his dream car, was totaled? He and I hugged a few times before we parted. (His car was a company vehicle and he works for Porsche.)

If two strangers could come close to death and hold each other at the end of those two confusing, shocking hours, it’s the least I could hope for they young couple on the boulder.

And that’s all I have for tonight.