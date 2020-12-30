The Halfway Point of Our Cape Cod Stay

Today’s sunrise at Craigville Beach.

We have reached the halfway point of our stay on Cape Cod, and it is everything I'd wished for. We've been active, more than comfortable, and staying safe. The Cape in the off-season is a fine place to practice social distancing. Especially if you are a natural solitary.

Samwise and Emily are just as pleased as I am, I'd like to think. Currently, I'm sitting in this simple country kitchen while Emily is stretched out just beyond the doorway of the dining room. Samwise is bathing in a splash of morning light pouring through the windows the next room over. Both are content after this morning's five miles. Each opens their eyes whenever I move.

This morning, we explored secondary trails until they deposited us near the spot where the coyotes began stalking us the other night. Instead of crossing the open space, we walked the hilly dirt road under the powerlines. On this cold day (20 degrees at dawn), the sun was good company once we were out from under the trees.

I've discovered powerlines to be a fine place to go for a ramble when traveling. They stretch on for miles, rise and fall with the landscape, we rarely, if ever, see others, and Sam and Emi can roam off-leash.

Part of today's exploration was for plotting places to take our friends Willem, Kiki, Phil, and Steve from New Hampshire Public Television's Windows to the Wild. They're coming south to Cape Cod to film an episode with us during our last days in Barnstable.

From the last episode of Windows to the Wild we filmed. (Photo: Joe Klementovich.)

How grand it will be to spend time with our friends! Whenever we film with them, it's a joyous time. Although I'm interested to see how the intimacy between Willem and me plays out while filming together during the pandemic.

Photo: Joe Klementovich

Photos: Joe Klementovich

There's something comforting about having the gang here before we launch the next stage of our trip and head into the unknown. I know where we will spend the month of February; the challenge comes in plotting a route that will safely get us there. The goal is to eventually reach the Pacific Ocean and to spend a month along the coast. Not sure if that will be possible when the time comes, though.

I've already altered our trip for safety concerns. We were initially going to spend all of March in California, Oregon, and Washington. Now, I won't even think about any of those locations until the beginning of April.

There are five in this traveling crew: Samwise, Emily, Clarence (our angelic steed), me, and Covid-19. The coronavirus is a constant in everyone's lives. Navigating this coddiwomple safely requires a deep respect for the fifth member.

As you saw in yesterday's photographs and the others I've posted on the blog and on our Instagram account, we've had no trouble staying physically distant from others. Being away from the downhill and cross country ski crowds back in the Mount Washington Valley, I feel safer on the road than at home. At least this way, I get to choose safer places to shop, and I no longer stop by the small Jackson Post Office several times a week.

Emily's fully recovered from her reconstructive knee surgery, and she's taken to the trails as if those five months away from walks never took place. She bounds and climbs, flies with mouth open and tongue out when she leaps, and cuts and darts the same as she did before tearing her ligament.

Samwise is the most steadfast member of our team, and our scout. He prefers to lead on the trails, and when wildlife is near, he's the one who usually notices first, using his eyes, ears, or nose. He did not catch wind of the coyotes the other night. The reason I did was due to the way my headlamp's beam reflected in their eyes fifty yards away. But this morning, his nose was on the ground as we moved along the woodland trails. We later discovered coyote scat.

This the happiest and freest I've felt since March. It helps that we do not travel as others do. I don't even order take-out. We tend to go where people are not. When we are not walking our ten miles a day, we are in our rental. It's all very centering.

Eating in an ultraclean whole-food, plant-based manner has been easy. I always travel with my Instant Pot, but this year I brought a non-stick Green Pan and a Ninja Blender, which works well when making smoothies, dressings, and hummus. (I have no affiliation with any of these companies.)

My latest simple recipe combines plain hummus with lemongrass mint balsamic vinegar in the Ninja and pouring it over a bag of Trader Joe's Cruciferous Crunch. It's a delightfully healthy version of coleslaw. Some days I eat it just like that. On others, I add various vegetables.

Breakfast is blueberry oatmeal with ground flax and chia seeds, cacao powder, and a tablespoon of pure New Hampshire Maple Syrup with a mug of green tea. After our walk, I often make a smoothie. The recipe varies, but the latest favorite is my version of a red velvet cake. The ingredients are cooked beets, kale, spinach, cacao powder, amla powder, maca, dates, turmeric, black pepper (it magnifies the positive impact of the turmeric), vanilla extract, water, and oats. It's a fabulous way for this stroke and kidney and heart failure survivor to get critical nitric oxide vegetables into my diet.

A late lunch is the biggest meal of the day. Usually, it is potatoes and steamed vegetables or rice and beans. Always a lot of starches. Supper is soup, maybe more vegetables. I snack on fruit throughout the day. I don't count calories. I don't use oils, keep my fat calories to l0 percent or below (following Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn's "Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease" program), and minimize sodium.

Yesterday’s tomato sauce with minced mushroom and garlic, fresh oregano and basil, fennel seed, shaved tempeh, kale, spinach, baby bella mushrooms over Banza shells. Always served with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

It helps to travel with a variety of spices and a variety of balsamic vinegars.

I take a multivitamin twice a week and vitamins B12 and D daily.

The result is eleven pounds lost in the last three weeks. I had not been eating horribly before our trip, but I did need to clean things up.

Bilbo's advice to Frodo has never been more timely, at least in my lifetime.

"It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to."

Thankfully, and strangely, we are well-suited for the role of pandemic vagabonds.

Onward, by all means, y’all. Thank you for being here, and for your support!