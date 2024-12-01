Provincetown’s Lobster Trap Christmas Tree was lit last night. My thanks to James Landry for sending this photo last night!

The annual lighting of the Provincetown Lobster Trap Christmas Tree occurred last night. James Landry sent me a video link and this photo. It is so wonderfully New England; so perfectly Provincetown.

Last week, Alice Brock, the semi-famous Alice from Arlo Guthrie’s Thanksgiving anthem “Alice’s Restaurant,” died. She had moved from the Berkshires to Provincetown long ago. I loved knowing Alice lived there whenever we visited. She had a small, unassuming shop on the quiet end of Commercial Street that we often strolled by.

Alice had this to say about Provincetown on her website:

“The light is so wonderful. The people are pretty wonderful, too, contrarians, cranks, queers, and curmudgeons. A great mix of round pegs that stopped trying to fit into square holes. Plenty of space to be yourself or invent a new self. I fit right in.”

That’s what I adore about PTown—the magnif…