Ambling along below Pebble Beach Golf Course.

We needed this.

We usually spend a week here, but lodging prices have increased, so we’ve condensed our visit to three nights.

I sent a friend some photos. She responded, “I see two happy dogs. What about you?”

“Not there yet. Hope to get back my joy.”

That was yesterday morning. By the afternoon, I found my giggle again.

Samwise, Emily, and I spent time with Rob and Sky. First, we took a walk, and then they gave us a short driving tour of the rocky Carmel coastline, which brought us to an overlook of Monastery Beach.

We first met Rob on our second coddiwomple. You’ll remember him as the lapidarist who made me a jade pendant. We’ve stayed in touch through the years with the additional help of his beloved wife, Melanie. She handles the correspondence. When we are on the Monterey Peninsula, Rob and Sky take over when we walk together.

It’s a rare gift to see someone once a year and pick up right where you left off. But that’s what we share, and the three of us are blessed by the interaction. It feels like getting together with family.