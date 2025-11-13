When we first met Joann Shugrue, it was near the 2-mile mark of our usual 5-mile walk along the Saco. It was along the meadow, looking up at the cliffs of Mount Stanton. That was about five years ago, I think, but I’m not sure of the date.

There was nothing extraordinary about that first hello, or the dozen that followed. They were merely warm and factual exchanges between the four of us, the kind that long-rooted New Englanders are known for.

The more we encountered Joann — sometimes along that same route, other times at neighboring Thorne Pond — the friendlier we grew. It started as one of those ‘pilgrims passing on the trail’ kind of friendships. Increasingly, bits and pieces of our personalities and histories emerged.

Where I had always relished being alone, especially on the longer loop walk, we began looking for Joann.

Eventually, Jioann and I began looking for each other’s cars at the trailhead.

I learned about her husband Tom, her daughters, and her son and their families. She lear…