The Gift of Anticipation

In this year of uncertainty, something we’ve all been robbed of the joy of anticipation. Concerts, sporting events, dining out, travel, even the most basic intimacy of hugging a friend have been impacted by the pandemic and our country’s handling of it. Few nations have managed it worse, and we are all paying the price for it.

Yet, with my announcement the other day, I find I’m energized by the very thing most of us have been lacking. There’s nothing like the sensation of dreaming and planning a tremendous adventure

Travel for the three of us has always been different. Considering Samwise and Emily as peers and not pets, our journeys are designed with equality in mind. What can we do that will make all of us happy?

Thankfully, that’s already how we live our lives. I forgo several past pleasures because they no longer fit into my life. We move as a pack. Each time I book a hotel or an Airbnb rental, they must allow dogs, and they must be allowed on the furniture. (We’ve rented a couple of houses that welcomed dogs. Only to arrive finding orders to keep them off the furniture. I don’t mind that folks have restrictions, it’s just better when they state them in the rental agreement.) It also means doing online searches for local trails where Samwise and are allowed to walk off-leash.

It’s time-consuming, but it’s also an aspect that builds anticipation.

Planning a trip out west during the pandemic, the challenges are multiplied.

What I’ve discovered is that the houses we’ll be using out west have strict protocols in place. And the hotels we’ll be staying in to get there and back also are protective of their staff and customers. It’s been heartening to read these measures.

Lastly, I have to keep up to date on state and local COVID-19 regulations. Things could possibly switch at any moment.

Before jumping in on the idea of a trip, I researched hotels. It seems they are pretty safe, especially if you are not mixing with groups. The individual traveler is safe. Nevertheless, I will be taking a stash of KN-95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and caution.

It was helpful to reach out to friends who have been traveling. They’ve offered helpful feedback.

Our lives won’t be very different than they are here at home. We’ll stop for gas, use grocery stores, and take walks where and when people are not around. That was also how we roadtripped pre-COVID.

Something else bringing me pleasure is knowing I’ll be sharing updates on this blog throughout our trip. A month into our last cross-country adventure, I stopped sharing our experiences on Facebook. The flood of unsolicited advice was suffocating. That won’t be a problem here. (Comments can always be turned off, if necessary.)

I love knowing that some elderly and disabled folks will get to travel along in spirit. Our posts will be sent out more often in some areas, and there will be extra posts when there are few words and many photos.

I touched on a few of these points the other day, but it was during the holiday weekend.

Knowing Emily will be back at full strength makes this all possible. She’s been doing well. I stagger days. After there miles yesterday, she’s only going for a couple of fifteen-minute walks today and tomorrow.

You can judge for yourself how she’s doing in this video. She has another ten weeks on a leash, and you can tell she needs to regain her strength and confidence, but that’s to be expected.

Samwise is a constant I don’t need to worry about. But I do take into account what’s important to him. At one point, I considered a winter trip to the beach for a week or two, but he gets bored without trees and rocks around.

We’ll be traveling where folks are not, for the most part, but there will be wildlife sightings. Who knows, maybe we’ll seek out more bison. Sam would not mind another kiss.

I’m Keeping our itinerary private, for now. Besides, it will be more fun for you to follow along when mystery is involved! What I will tell you is we’ll be heading out in the middle of December.

One last challenge: I eat a strict whole-food, plant-based diet with no oils, nuts, avocado, minimal sodium, and no processed foods. On past treks, I took advantage of the Whole Foods Markets’ salad bar, but they are not available during the pandemic.

I’ll bring along an Instant Pot, a blender/food processor combination, and a no-stick pan for dry-sauteeing.

In my unhealthy days, part of the fun of a road trip was junk food. Now, the only time we stop at fast-food restaurants is for plain baked potatoes at Wendy’s and blueberry oatmeal at Starbucks.

In the spring-summer of 2019, while on a seventy-one-day trip, I lost twenty-two pounds. I know how to eat clean while away from home, but that also takes a lot of thought.

What fun!

Adventure awaits!

PS: I’ve turned off the comments. Unsolicited advice has already started coming in, from people who state, “I know your not looking for it, but…” .