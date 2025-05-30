“To those devoid of imagination, a blank place on the map is a useless waste; to others, the most valuable part.” ~ Aldo Leopold

We always leave the buffalo and the American West after an early morning visit along the dirt back roads of Badlands National Park. On most of our coddiwomples, we exit the park on the east end and merge onto I-90.

And so began four dreadful travel days along that concrete corridor. The first day was always insanely boring, and the others, until our last morning on the road, which took us through the backroads and small highways of Vermont and New Hampshire, were disheartening. To spend two weeks among the birdsong and dramatic skies and faraway horizons of the prairie was heavenly. But the moment we jumped onto the interstate, we said goodbye to dreamy landscapes and peaceful moments among a variety of epic beasts. Within a day, we’d be choking in commuter traffic.

For the last couple of years, we changed things up on the way home and made different stops. How…