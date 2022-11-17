Entering the meadow.

“I am younger each year at the first snow. When I see it, suddenly, in the air, all little and white and moving; then I am in love again and very young and I believe everything.” ~ Anne Sexton

How can anyone not fall into wonder with the first snow of the season? It brings out the child in all of us, tapping into everything that was and is hopeful. For those of us in New England and in other wintry regions, we are draped in nostalgia. Building snowmen, constructing forts, and having snowball fights. Listening with anticipation in hopes that the firehouse horns announce a day off from school. Heck, I even have fond memories of shoveling the driveway and walk with my brothers and sisters. We were all bundled with thick gloves, hats, and winter coats. Our noses and cheeks were rosy by the time we finished. We had to shake off the snow and remove our boots in the cramped and drafty back hall. Inside, my mother would be at the stove with those godawful steel and leather braces on her legs, crutches within reach, making an oversized pot of cocoa. Mugs were lined up on the kitchen table, along with spoons and an open jar of Fluffernutter.

If I close my eyes, I can feel, hear, and smell everything about that scene, from the sweetness of the cocoa (still the best I’ve ever had) to the nicotine-stained wall tiles and the groans of the old furnace, the click of her crutches on the floor, and right down to the laughter and innocence.

Dashing through the snow…

Emily is typically the last to open her eyes each morning. She likes the warmth of our bodies against her. But yesterday, I woke up to see her at the foot of the bed, watching the snow drift heavily down. I did not interrupt her, and it was ten minutes before she finally took her eyes off the scene and looked at Samwise and me.

When Sam and Emi were in the backyard, I channeled my mother and began blending together the ingredients of rich cocoa with a dash of mint extract. Then came the apple maple cinnamon muffins. I baked two for me, one each for Sam and Emi, four for Keith and Dick at the post office, with the last four going to Don and Ann downstairs. It was a fine old Yankee way to begin our snow day.

Then it was to the woods and six delicious miles of walking through the snow. We did not get much, maybe three inches, but it was enough to bring smiles and memories and to have my friends playing their reindeer games. We didn’t move at our usual brisk pace, though. We dawdled and lingered. Sam and Em sniffed and dug. They wrestled and raced, while I thought of old Will whenever we came upon those bronze beech leaves, made brighter by the snow.

Beech leaves in winter are some of my favorite things.

I wrote about beech leaves in Will’s Red Coat:

Even as they fade, they cling, steadfast, to youthful branches. Some will tumble through a spiral down to the ground, but most hang on, resolute, a spot of bright color in a world of black and white.

They vibrate in the breeze, sometimes only one leaf at a time when its relatives remain still, as if some tiny fairy is dancing upon it. And when the wind picks up, they whistle through its rush. In midwinter they turn a soft gold, then a papery white, until at last, before falling in spring, they’re as fine as worn parchment. One April day they are there; the next, they are gone, as new buds push them earthward.

They remind me that sometimes you have to be very old to be noticed. We don’t all flower at the same time. Ever since his first winter with us, I’ve thought of Will as a beech leaf. Anonymous, perhaps even forgotten for many years, he was at his brightest in the winter of his life. In old age’s dying light, he glowed.

After mile four, a fine mist began, and the snow started melting. Still, we persisted in our joy and in playing. Samwise hunted through November stubble in a cornfield while Emily watched the chickadees swoop and dart. I zipped my hoodie up all the way and began to think of soup and hot tea. A home is never more welcoming than when you are cold and wet. My, how we were thankful all afternoon long!

Today, the sun and blue skies have returned. Yesterday’s black-and-white world is renewed, and as we prepare to crunch out through the crusty trails, Emily’s eyes are still closed, her body pressed tightly against Samwise’s and mine. Se won’t stir until we do.

The forecast does not hint at any more snow, not in the coming weeks, at least, but it will fall again, and any snow before New Year’s is a gift. It may not be the first, but it will carry that same perfect blend of hope and wistfulness, of possibility and reality. Mostly, though, it will be magical.

When I was kept alive with oxygen and dialysis for weeks on end, I took inventory of my life, and in doing my sums, one of the things I knew I’d miss if I did not live was the first snowfall each year. It’s been six years, and that same joy remains. May it last as long as I do.

And may each of you enjoy this month of Thanksgiving. I know I am grateful to have you here. Thanks for reading.

