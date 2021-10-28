The Ecstasy of Beech Leaf Season

I am at home in the post-Columbus Day weekend stretch of October. The treetops may be bare, but the adolescent beech trees hold onto their leaves. Year after year, I’m stricken speechless by their electric bounty, by the way they light a dark forest. They take over the woods in their varying shades, from lime green to luminous gold. They shimmer, they g…
© 2021 Tom Ryan. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Tom Ryan, Author is on Substack – the place for independent writing