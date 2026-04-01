This is Part 2, a follow-up to The Lady in Black.

“I have drunk life too hot, and it has hurt my cup. My soul seems to leak out — I am half here, half gone away. That’s why I understand the trees and the night so painfully.” ~ D.H. Lawrence

I am grateful that Atticus visited Provincetoen twice in his life. Here he is at Herring Cove Beach.

A few weeks after I left the hospital, I had to drive over to Portland for a follow-up.

A doctor walked into the exam room. I remembered him as the fellow who did a scope of my arteries looking for blockages. He was trim and brown, erect, nicely dressed. He took pride in himself, his carriage, in the way that he spoke.

In the room where he did the procedure back at Maine Med, there were four men, and two of them had read Following Atticus. One knew the Undertoad and raved about my work in Newburyport.

“You’re a fighter,” that fellow said. “You’ll make it.”

But again, his words did not land in his eyes.

Now, a few weeks later, in that examination room, the doctor entered. I stood up and began to cross the room to shake his hand.

The doctor was polite but confused.

“Sorry,” he said. “I just realized I have the wrong room.”

Five minutes later, he was back.

“Sorry,” he said again, a bit befuddled, “but in reading your chart, I was expecting to see someone in a wheelchair with an aide by his side.

“You may not remember me, but I did the procedure to check for blockages.”

“Yes, you were the one talking about your golf game, the country club, and your father-in-law to the others in the room.”

He laughed.

“It was one of my good days.”

That was the writer coming through, the listener, the watcher.

Atticus leading me over Franconia Ridge on one of our first winter hikes.

“Do you understand what you’ve been through?” he asked. It was a thoughtful question spoken in genuine concern, not the “golf, country club” voice from the day of the procedure, when he mostly ignored me while chatting with the other doctors in the room.