This is Part 2, a follow-up to The Lady in Black.

“I have drunk life too hot, and it has hurt my cup. My soul seems to leak out — I am half here, half gone away. That’s why I understand the trees and the night so painfully.” ~ D.H. Lawrence

I am grateful that Atticus visited Provincetoen twice in his life. Here he is at Herring Cove Beach.

A few weeks after I left the hospital, I had to drive over to Portland for a follow-up.

A doctor walked into the exam room. I remembered him as the fellow who did a scope of my arteries looking for blockages. He was trim and brown, erect, nicely dressed. He took pride in himself, his carriage, in the way that he spoke.

In the room where he did the procedure back at Maine Med, there were four men, and two of them had read Following Atticus. One knew the Undertoad and raved about my work in Newburyport.

“You’re a fighter,” that fellow said. “You’ll make it.”

But again, his words did not land in his eyes.

Now, a few weeks later, in that examination room, t…