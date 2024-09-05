Emily will take all the beaches on our travels!

On December 8, we will begin our most extended cross-country adventure yet. This is the earliest we’ve ever left New Hampshire, and there are reasons for this early launch. They’ll be made clear eventually.

This is different from the initial plan, and the first chapters of our next road trip have completely shifted. New stops, states, and never-before-visited National Parks (5) are on tap.

Some of these additions were inspired by our having to curtail last year’s epic pilgrimage because of Samwise’s tick-borne disease. Life’s too short not to do this, and none of us are getting younger. We have many more canyons, mountains, deserts, and beaches to hike while we still can.

Keeping things fresh means shaking things up and sometimes skipping favorite haunts. We’ll return to several favored places we’ve come to know and appreciate, but the spice comes with the changes.

Some stops will be kept under wraps until our arrival, but beginning next week, I’ll commence with a handful of announcements about some of the anchors of this latest version of our Great American Road Trip. (I’ll also reveal a beloved location we’re skipping.)

Each long trip takes on a personality of its own, and I always enjoy learning how the 20,000 miles will shape our experiences. The joy of discovery makes these trips unforgettable, and it helps to go with the flow.

The first of our anchor sojourns will be announced in a post on Monday, September 9, at 8:00 p.m.

What I am most excited about is the freshness of our first 21 days. A mystery state we’ve never visited on a cross-country trip, and its magnificent National Park, won’t be announced until we arrive there. (It’s good to keep some secrets, don’t you agree?)

Last week, I turned that mystery into a fundraiser for animals in need. If anyone bought a subscription for themselves or gifted or donated one, I announced they’d receive a handwritten card from me revealing our itinerary for the opening dozen days on the road. Included will be the name of the secret state and National Park. In turn, half of their subscription cost will be donated.

Thank you to everyone who participated. Your contribution has helped raise money for an animal non-profit, and we greatly appreciate your involvement. When we arrive in that secret state, I’ll offer readers a choice of organizations, and you will vote for the recipient.

That fundraising offer is extended to midnight this Saturday (September 7). Buy, gift, or donate a subscription, and you’ll receive a card from me with the opening dozen-day itinerary.

A reminder: donated subscriptions go to readers who cannot afford a full subscription and to teachers who request these letters as a teaching tool in their classrooms.

Now we’re off to walk in the woods so we can be home in time for the NFL season kickoff between Baltimore and Kansas City.

Onward, by all means,

Tom (Samwise & Emily)