The Church Before Mass

Here in Jackson, we are happy for the bears. It's been a mostly rainy and dismal Fourth of July long weekend. That led to our small town (population less than 1,000) avoiding its lone annual traffic jam when the fireworks were postponed until Labor Day weekend.

This had many a weekender grumbling, but while I felt for them, I am always on the side of wildlife. I cannot fathom how they suffer from the explosions, most notably, the bears, especially the young ones, along with the coyotes, foxes, deer, owls, and moose.

Thankfully, I've never lived with a dog horrified by the booms of thunder or manmade celebrations. Still, Samwise and Emily would rather they not exist.

The colors expand above us about a quarter of a mile away, and my two compadres sit pressed against me. There is no shaking, no drooping of ears, but they welcome being anchored to me.

Some years, we've climbed South Doublehead a few miles outside of town and watched the silent fireworks beneath us while I play the Boston Po…