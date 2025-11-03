Good morning.

Before I returned to the forest through hiking with Atticus twenty years ago, November was my least favorite of the twelve months. Now, it is my favorite.

The woods have a haunting, mesmerizing feel. They whisper and sing, they beckon and invite. The leaves may have fallen, but how lovely a carpet they provide.

This November has an entirely different charge to it. Not only does the month comfort and excite me, it now is a time of transition.

The forest we are leaving is quite different from the one we’ll soon live by, and while I’ll miss our local trails, the excitement for new adventures, new places to walk, among trees twisted and wraithlike by the salty sea feels almost too exciting to imagine.

I envision our new life to have us on the beach for one walk each day, while the other brings us to the trees Mary Oliver lived with and loved.

Mary used to hide small notebooks and pencils among the trees near Blackwater Pond. I dream of finding one of them.

The forest we are leaving is quite different from the one we’ll soon live by,

and while I’ll miss our local trails, the excitement for new adventures,

new places to walk, among trees twisted and wraithlike by the salty

sea feels almost too exciting to imagine.

There are the simplest delights that come from exploring new places where we’ll sink our roots. How fortunate the three of us are to begin again, to choose a better life, with all its possibilities?

It is akin to opening a new book, one in which the first sentence, the first paragraph, and the first page invite you into a new realm.

We visited Truro for just a night a couple of weeks ago, and it was evident that Samwise and Emily will love our new place, melding into it as if they’d lived there for years. Of course, they have visited the Outer Cape several times, usually at the beginning of our winter-spring cross-country trips. And they’ve always thrived in those outermost environs. Then again, they are at home wherever we are together.

Long Point Lighthouse

Something else to look forward to is spending a winter at home for the first time in six years, then flipping the script to see America during the three summer months. And how fortunate I am to be able to do this with Sam and Emi.

Yes, all three of us are getting older. Heck, you could argue that we’re already in old age. However, that only goes for calendar years. When it comes to wonder, we are forever young. And I am forever hopeful.

At the end of November, we’ll begin the next chapter. As Tennyson writes about his aging Ulysses, “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.”

Onward, by all means.

Share

A reminder, our autumn fundraising sale ends on Wednesday. All annual subscriptions are 20% off. The sale also includes gift subscriptions and Founding Member plans.

We welcome you to follow along through these letters, twelve each month (twenty when we travel). If you are a free subscriber and have been considering upgrading from your two monthly reads, please take advantage of our autumn sale.

Get 20% off for 1 year

We’re using this as a fundraiser for Cape Cod’s The Sampson Fund. This organization helps people pay unexpectedly high vet bills.

Thanks for being here, y’all.

“What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls a butterfly.” ~Richard Bach, Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah

“A man may stand there [Outer Cape Cod] and put all America behind him”. ~ Henry David Thoreau

Nauset Light Beach

Give a gift subscription