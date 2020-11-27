We’ve been fortunate as of late. The trails have been quiet. At least the out-of-the-way ones we seek out have been. Perhaps it is because of the return of the raw, colder weather—the freezing rain, snow, and just plain rain. We’ve not seen another human soul in more than forty miles of walking.

Twice, however, we’ve enjoyed close encounters with white-tailed deer. The first was a mother and her two growing youngsters. They bounded across the trail in front of us with such graceful energy I was reminded of a choreographed dance troup. I half believed that after each lift-off they would continue their ascent and never return to earth. Oh, how they carried my longing spirit with them!

Samwise and Emily are natural chasers, but they’ve gotten to the point where when their instincts stir and they prepare to follow, they pause first, and look to me.

Samwise is almost five-years-old, while Emily is closing in on four. Compared to Atticus (he of the oldest of souls), though, they seem perpetually young. Or maybe it’s just that I am getting older.

I’m grateful that they listen well and have matured enough to sit and watch wildlife instead of bolting after it.

I remind them often, ”This is their home, we are but guests.”

It’s a joy to watch them practice stillness while wonder dances behind their eyes. The energy is internalized with a euphoric glee. But still, they stay.

Despite our shared immaturity, all three of us continue to grow and learn. But it’s the forest and our living far from society’s center that keeps us eternally young.

Late Tuesday, we hiked out to Sawyer Pond. The temperatures hovered in the teens and blue shadows stretched eastward. November winds rattled bare treetops. A mosaic of pure white snow, clear ice, and bronze leaves crunched underfoot. We moved slowly because the ice was often hidden but there was not enough of it to wear my spikes.

It is a short hike—a three-mile roundtrip—but in typical New Hampshire fashion the trails are studded with an infinity of rocks and spiderwebs of slick roots. I slipped several times and was grateful for the nearness of many a young birch or beech tree to grab hold of.

At the pond I felt the loneliness of winter in the wilderness. It’s a sensation Atti and I shared over hundreds of frozen mountains while miles away from the nearest car or person. It’s both haunting and comforting. Once a fear, it now serves as a centering meditation and a welcomed discomfort.

It’s not as easy to get lost in 2020 as it used to be, to find places where solitude and longed for loneliness are not threatened. So I appreciate these exoeriences even more.

In the gloaming, punctuated by rousing gusts and the crunch of our footsteps, Samwise and Emily stayed closer to me. When I begin to slip, this is how they react. Usually, it’s Samwise who gets behind, watching me instead of the trail, while Emily leads but turns back to check in on me.

The last time I fainted on a mountainside (over a year ago), I woke up with them pressed against me, spooning either side of my curled body. Emily in front; Samwise behind. When I regained my strength and began descending the mountain, that’s the formation we moved in. My young friends sandwiched me with their care.

As night prepared to settle over the mountains this past Tuesday, we were still a mile from Clarence when a buck appeared in front of us on the trail. A muscular study in dignity, he did not hurry off but paused to survey us.

It was clear to all four of us that the forest is his home and we were indeed guests.

He examined us with his eyes, nostrils, and ears, absorbing every scent, sound, and movement. I watched how slowly he breathed, the calmness, and how he knew it would be easy to evade us if he felt threatened. With one glorious burst, he would be gone.

This time I did not have to say anything to Samwise or Emily. There was no checking in with each other. It was similar to how it was when we encountered a mountain lion on the trail during our last trip out west.

We were enthralled by a cherished moment of reverence and respect.

I have no idea how long our interaction lasted, for it was both timeless and fleeting, and felt more like a dream.

This is why I choose to be alone with my friends in nature. Miracles are everywhere conversation and ego are not.

In A Passion for the Desert, Balzac wrote:

“But I will tell you this: in the desert there is all — and yet there is nothing.”

“Stay! Explain that.”

“Well then,” he said, with a gesture of impatience, “God is there and man is not.”

In the fading light of the cold day, in this woodland realm where God was and man was not, I received the sacrament of solitude only experienced in the natural world.

When the buck left us, he did so with an ease I marveled at and was envious of.

With contained power he sauntered off, almost gliding toward the river. When he drifted behind a ridge, the three of us walked on in silence.

Occasionally, Samwise lingered and looked back to where the buck had vanished.

My two friends are young in comparison to who I used to share these trails with, and to me, but they are continuing to grow. How fortunate the three of us are to share this life.

The three of us continue to walk each other home.

