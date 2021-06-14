The Birth of a Solitary

Tom & Atticus, the start of our solitary life. Photo by Ken Stampfer.

Deepak Chopra once shared that the most common hour of death each week is 9:00 Monday morning. It wasn't just those who were working at the time of death. It seems that even after retiring, most hold onto the stress of leaving their freedom behind and going back to work each week.

I heard him say this years ago, so I don't know if the statistics are different since life is constantly changing, but I would not be surprised if they remain valid.

I can't help but think of that each Monday as we finish our woodland miles and stop by Grant's Shop & Save to see what Dave and Sarah have stocked the produce shelves with. I don't know many people who work harder and receive less gratitude than the entire crew at Grant's, a smaller and less fancy version of Hannaford. I am fond of all of them.

While we've been home for six weeks, I've still not seen some of my friends since we continue to enjoy this monastic way of life. But oh, how I appreciate the fine people at Grant's, Carrie and Sarah at Dutch Bloemen Winkel, Keith and Dick at the Jackson Post Office, and Don and Bob at the transfer station. As a solitary and a writer, they are more essential to me than they realize.

I don't require much interaction other than what Mother Nature brings our way, but I sure appreciate it. Is it any wonder when someone in our small orbit switches jobs, retires, dies, or moves, I feel a cutting loss?

My solitary ways can be traced back to my newspapering days. In a town of 18,000 people, I knew nearly all of them, and they knew me. On top of that, I knew their stories—the good, the bad, and the downright ugly—especially the ones not fit for print. We all, after all, have our secrets. It was an intimate relationship.

The Undertoad years were rich with friendships, stories, intensity, drama, and controversy. Aimed with a pen, I set out to right the wrongs of the world. In return, I was deemed both a hero and a fiend. But, of course, it depended on what I wrote the week before. Either way, I was constantly in the mix of things.

You may remember Following Atticus started with some of the ethically challenged Newburyport police officers stealing and then going through my trash to see if they could find anything on me…or my sources on their own department who were ratting them out.

“Two detectives were sifting through it in search of the sordid details of my life. I can’t be certain what they were looking for, but it was believed they were searching for anything that would tarnish me: drug paraphernalia, child pornography, or perhaps something even more valuable to them—notes that would lead them to the informants within their department who were blowing the whistle on them. But alas, while my life might have seemed exciting to some, I was a boring, albeit overweight, fellow, and what they mostly found were too many Twinkie wrappers, Big Mac containers, and empty pints of Ben & Jerry’s.” From Following Atticus

Give a gift subscription

I knew that I was giving up a role as a significant part of a community in leaving, the kind I'd searched for my entire life. In that little tempest in a teapot city where the Merrimack flows into the Atlantic, I belonged. It was the first time I was able to say that in my adult life.

But the mountains called, and Atticus and I listened. The first year in little Lincoln was a shock to the system. Talk about decompressing!

Not only did Atticus and I not know many people, but I was also detoxifying from the insane intensity of being in the midst of every battle in Yankee City. I went from running my newspaper to pulling papers to run for mayor to suddenly dropping out at the last minute and heading to the hills.

There was a time I wanted to know everything about everyone. But, unfortunately, I had become a man who knew too much. So, since moving north, I've purposefully avoided knowing things about people. Still, it's difficult not to notice foibles and personality traits in a small New England town, no matter how distant I keep myself.

Once a fellow discovers he has a radar for reading personalities—something I learned about myself when I wrote the Undertoad—it's impossible to turn it off. I cannot help but notice when something is off.

I don't know the slightest bit about interior design, and my home reflects this. But I once lived with a highly successful designer who used to bring me out to jobs when she was nearly finished. She'd ask, "What doesn't fit in?"

I cannot help but be a student of people, even if it is just in noticing how they park, walk in and out of the post office, or treat the staff at Grant's.

Seriously, I cannot turn the radar off, which is why I almost always turn off the comments on my Instagram page. People reveal themselves in words, and it's often painful to witness.

When we first landed in Jackson, one of the selectmen, who was unhappy with the coverage given by the local newspaper, approached me.

"Hey, I just learned about what you did in Newburyport. Would you consider starting a paper here?"

This politician was not a nice man, which is why he was soon voted out of office. I'd watched him scheming and plotting with the other selectmen several mornings each week at the local breakfast joint.

"I don't think you'd like me much if I started a paper here."

"Why not?"

"Because I think you are crooked and a liar, and I would write that."

That was the last time any of the locals asked me about my time as a newspaperman.

Newburyport helped me come to terms with how people are. Plutarch was right, at least in my case: "The city makes the man."

I am a thrice-failed college student, being lazy when it came to homework and studying. But the education I received on the streets of Newburyport is master's degree-worthy.

I am an optimistic-realist.

Optimistically, I believe folks can rise to any height at any time, but realistically, most don't and never will. Too many will sell you short because they sell themselves short. I understand how cruel folks can be, how wounded they are, and often self-centered, especially nowadays. But still, I harbor hope.

Spending more time on the trails than around what passes for civilization, I nurse my old wounds, address my shortcomings, utter my prayers, keep the madness of society at bay…but I remain hopeful. No matter how difficult that can be.

We all have our own ways of coping with the hands we've been dealt. This is mine.

That's why I am thankful for those with who I am in contact and why they often end up in my prayers.

Add to all of this my health issues, the Pupu platter of death, my dance with the lady in black, and my ongoing recovery, and I am now even more comfortable in my views, (although always open to learn more). Frost summed this last chapter of my life up when he wrote, “They would not find me changed from him they knew—only more sure of all I thought was true.”

To this day, I continue to name ten people in those prayers: five I am fond of and five I'm not. And that right there is as good as any way of describing my view of the world. I make allowances—for others, and for my own shortcomings.

What began with Atticus, continues with Samwise and Emily. They make being a solitary possible. Love comes in all forms, and I’m blessed by this life.

This post is going out to everyone. Please feel free to share. Paying subscribers received Chapter Two of the California Chronicles (click here) yesterday and Chapter Three will be sent to them tomorrow.

Share

Help to rank the archives by “liking” a post, but only if you enjoy it. This helps others when they are new to the blog. When they check the archives, the posts are ranked by the number of likes.