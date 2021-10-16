The Best October!

Early yesterday, we sought out the last remaining corner of bright blue in the sky. Somber clouds filled the sky soon after. Last night we were visited by rain showers that stretched into the early morning. By the time we pulled up to the trail, it had stopped, but the clouds hung low and damp. The mountaintops were shrouded from sight while dragon's breath wreathed the lower hills.

Earlier in the week, the colors reached peak, and then the leaves began falling in their swirling dance under brighter skies. It marked that small window each autumn when we experience the delight that comes while orange leaves drift lazily down with the whimsy of the pre-Christmas snowflakes.

We stayed off of the mountains this week, for the forest was pulsing with color. On Tuesday, the treetops were full and lush. Less than twenty-four hours later, we were shuffling through a foot of crisp drifts. By yesterday, nearly all the taller oaks, maples, and birches were denuded. Currently, there is more color below than above, save for the trees by ponds and lakes.

Among the thinning kaleidoscope of splashing colors, bright green beech leaves pop in the gloom. Soon, they'll turn into golden ghosts in the dark woodlands.

As for this morning, you can see for yourself how the heavy overcast brought out the drama around the pond. The bittersweet vines cluster near the water and spiral in riots of unthinkable hues by the narrow paths.

It is the time of reflection, both by the water's edge and in the increasingly somber forest. We've entered the weeks where soon the only color remaining in a forest glade will be the steadfast leaves of adolescent beech trees. Most will linger the length of the autumn and through winter, dropping only when their replacements bud in the springtime.

It's been a week of long forest dances as we acted like wood sprites losing ourselves in Mother Nature's colorful imagination. I take photo after photo to begin our walks, but then I put my phone away and walk silently with my two friends as they chase chipmunks and lead me through columns of trees more holy than any human-made cathedral.

Lost in meandering reverie, I watched Samwise and Emily at one point yesterday, and a recurring thought surfaced. It does not haunt me or visit often. But I recognize it when it beckons.

I wonder if I would be around today if they were not in my life? Probably not. Would Samwise? He was on death row with less than 24 hours left before I adopted him from afar. What would have become of Emily? She was unbridled, willful, and stubborn to a fault, and no one wanted her. She would not have been put down, for she made it beyond the kill shelters. But would she ever have been allowed to be her rollicking, free-spirited self?

My role is to see to it that my friends become as actualized as possible. There would be no Samwise, and Emily would most likely be harnessed (or beaten) into submission. When I think of what might have been something Paige Foster said when she met Atticus, the puppy she raised before selling him to me. It was seven years since she'd last seen him before she flew north to join us for that incredible two-week-long first date. "Thank you for not training the Atticus out of Atticus."

The balance has been to help Emily relax into her life without training the zest out of here. Occasionally, my free spirit just needs to fly!

Perhaps the thought came to me because this is the month Emily came into our lives. She did not save my life, but realizing how bonded she became to me that first year, I decided to change my path. When two doctors told me I had between five and ten years left, I accepted that. But once Emily arrived, and knowing she would not do well without me by her side, I was inspired to change.

I carried a lot of guilt for not being with Atticus for those five weeks I was in the hospital when he was also ill. You'll remember that he died less than two weeks after I returned to him.

"He waited for you," Rachael Kleidon, our vet, said. And I don't doubt he did.

I gave Samwise a chance at life, knowing he'd outlive me. But I understand that Samwise will be fine if something happens to me. He was a street dog and remains independent. Emily, on the other hand, is tied to me. I fear she would wither if I were gone.

So I changed my life, changed the way I live, the way I eat. "You can't go back to the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." C. S. Lewis's words are my mantra in a quest to be there throughout the lives of both Samwise and Emily.

Another thought came to me over the past two weeks as colors have flourished and spirits soared. When I was dying, and it was unknown whether I'd survive five years ago, I considered what I'd miss most about life if I didn't make it through that April. Two things came to mind. October in northern New England and the first snowfalls of the season. There's magic and innocence to both. They inspire and humble me; they quicken my heart rate as much as my first kiss. So, each time I meet another October, I dance. I hoot and holler and pray in gratitude.

This morning, as we shuffled through the leaves and saw nothing but clouds overhead where there used to be a canopy of foliage, Robert Bly came to mind.

"It is not our job to remain whole. We came to lose our leaves like the trees, and be born again, drawing up from the great roots."

How blessed we are to have Octobers, have endings, and yet begin again.

This has been a darn good week—it's been the best of weeks.

PS: Can you believe the countdown is on? In 53 days we’ll be on the road again! Five-month of adventure that will lead us from sea to shining sea, with stops in deserts and in the mountains. How lucky we are to have that to look forward to while living where October’s are heaven-kissed.