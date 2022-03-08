Emily with a healthy Joshua tree at dawn in Red Rock Canyon.

After the most fulfilling day of our Vagabondage yet, we’re staying in the quirkiest hotel. We split the previous nine nights between Tucson (three) and the Las Vegas strip (six) at equally clean, sterile, and professional Home2 Suites by Hilton, where the windows are sealed shut. We find ourselves in a tacky but darling hotel.

During a pandemic, it’s a comfort to stay in places that take cleanliness seriously. But I’ve missed the unpredictability of independent hotels. There’s a charm to many of the old-fashioned mom-and-pop kinds of businesses.

Other than way too much air freshener pumped into the combination lobby, casino, restaurant, and bar, this place just twenty minutes outside of Death Valley National Park is a treasure. We have a first-floor balcony next to the manmade lake, and our doors are flung open.

Stopping to listen to the Song Dogs. We’ll miss the coyotes.

We’re all tired from the day’s adventures, but Samwise and Emily are thrilled to have geese and ducks parading by on foot or floating just out of reach. The westering sun is reflecting off the rippling water and flooding our room with a glorious light. On the far shore, palm and pine trees dance in the wind. Beyond the water and the trees are the mountains of Death Valley.

It’s been a full day.

Although we are in the Pacific Time Zone, we’re keeping our New Hampshire schedule. We were up at 4 am, which allowed us to walk with the Saguaros in Tucson and the flaming dawn cliffs of Red Rock Canyon when the sun rose.

The fiery red only lasts for five minutes each dawn, but there is no forgetting the outrageous colors of Red Rock Canyon.

This morning, we began trekking at 5:40. Sunrise followed half an hour later, and the grand show began. Red Rock Canyon dazzles during the first ten minutes of the day. When the sun climbs, the stone becomes more mellow. While still stunning, it’s not the same level of intoxication.

When we began our first hike of the day, we heard the wild burros braying beyond a ripple of hills close to the cliffs. Ten minutes later, in the opposite direction, a lone song dog called out. I’ve fallen in love with the soulful hips and yowls of the western coyote, and I will miss this desert chorus as we head to the coast.

Today’s route was challenging for our feet and paws, with rocks seemingly planted on end. But my healing gout-foot handled it well, and Sam and Emi picked their way through the rubble like mountain goats.

We climbed a small peak, sat facing the east, and lingered. It was windy and cold enough for gloves and a winter hat, but snuggled between the sandstone rocks and protected from the frigid gusts, we took time to do our sums. Well, I did, at least. Not sure what Samwise and Emily were contemplating, but together we sat with our faces painted gold on that ridge.

This will be framed and hung on the wall back home.

I’ve decided if I had to give up small-town life and were forced to live in a major city, it would be Las Vegas. Yes, the neon city is sucking the desert dry. Among its population are an estimated 30,000 prostitutes, and plastic surgeons are kept busy with nipping and tucking already attractive men and women. Yet within fifteen miles of the strip in any direction is an abundance of nature. It’s not a region you could see us living in, and we never would, but we are happy on the desert trails in winter.

After our first hike of the day, it was off to Whole Foods Market for a giant green smoothie, an enormous salad, and fresh watermelon and pineapple. We said our goodbyes to Sin City and crossed into California, but not before paying $5.50 a gallon for gas.

Sam and Emi on Teutonia Peak Summit.

Ninety minutes later, we parked in the center of the Mojave National Preserve (click here). For the second time this morning, I slung my backpack over my shoulders, and off we went.

We revisited Teutonia Peak, the same mountain we climbed last winter. This is where the Dome Fire raged a year and a half ago and destroyed hundreds of thousands of Joshua trees. Before the devastation, the whole area was flooded with the unique arms-raised-to-God yuccas, many living up to 500 years. But then climate change came, and the horrid but now typical season of California wildfires wiped out countless generations.

(To read more about the Dome Fire, click here.)

Emily Binx Hawthorne on the summit of Teutonia Peak.

Last year, their corpses were curiously enchanting. The trees were charred the deepest, richest black, while the fronds were a nearly-shimmering gold. A year later, the bodies are more decomposed. The fronds are merely gray, with many beginning to fall, and there is nothing pretty about this wasteland. It looks like a post-apocalyptic Seussian landscape.

Last March, on this same walk, I was stirred by the vivid and extreme colors where even in death, the Joshua trees still took my breath away. But today, it felt different. It felt empty.

We are a race at war with nature.

Samwise surveys the wasteland. There used to be thousands of healthy Joshua Trees for as far as his eyes can see from this point, but nearly all are dead in this particular area.

Nothing is growing where the wildfire swept forth in a rage. It is scorched earth, and those hundreds of thousands of trees are not coming back. At best, the National Park Service hopes the area “will transition to a Joshua tree/grassland savanna, with widely spaced out Joshua trees or Junipers and native perennial shrubs and bunchgrasses such as Big Galleta in between them.”

A Joshua Tree cemetery.

Eventually, something else will take the place of the Joshua trees, but nothing will stir the soul as they did.

On a happy note, this is the first day we’ve taken two hikes, and we all did well. Sure, on Cape Cod and in Kanab, we walked twice a day. But this was more challenging—these were tiring hikes.

I’m grateful to have regained a healthy stride. It’s good to feel muscle soreness instead of joint pain.

There was some thought of heading to the National Park for sunset, but we’re happy staying put. Surely, we’ll all sleep well.

A scorched trail marker.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), we’ll be up before dawn again and visit the more scenic areas of Death Valley at sunrise. As the morning crawls on, so will we—crossing the park. Then it will be a meandering drive with plenty of stops on the way to Morro Bay.

I’ve adored the seven weeks we’ve had in desert lands and already look forward to returning, but reaching the Pacific Ocean be a different kind of rejuvenation.

Samwise on the balcony with a live goose (L) and a steel goose (R).

We’ve rented a humble but colorful surf shack close enough to the water to be awakened by the seals barking and the seagulls squawking. It’s a fair trade-off from the wild burros and coyotes, and I won’t be disappointed.

Emily will be thrilled to be by the water again. Since leaving Moab, we’ve met but one small creek.

The stay in Morro Bay will last for two weeks, but we have reached that sweet spot of our long trip where the scenery will change often as we advance. As we climb the coast, we’ll.do so with the coming spring. I’m already smiling at the thought of poppies and other hillside wildflowers.

The sunset from our balcony.

Samwise, Emily, and Clarence all need to wash the desert dust from their bodies, but there’s no getting it out of our souls. We’ve been kissed in that most sensual and lasting way, and it will linger for the rest of our treasured lives.

Onward, by all means, y’all.

