The Best Afternoon of the Year

Mid-afternoon rain has arrived here in northern New Hampshire, and we are luxuriating in the rhythm of the drumming on our metal roof. The windows are thrown open, and a breeze pulls the fresh air of the storm throughout our home. Meanwhile, three hours to the south at Fenway Park, the Red Sox and the Rays are in the fourth inning.

Until this summer, if I wanted to listen to a Red Sox game, I had to drive around with the radio on. The stations that carry the Sox don't come in well here in the hobbit hole. However, that changed two months ago, only after I wasted money on a hopefully better transistor radio that still did not work. Soon after, the broadcast became available through streaming. I've been pleased as punch about this modern development.

In Howard Frank Mosher's A Stranger in the Kingdom, he offers something I can relate to: "It's a well-known fact, at least in northern New England, that the enthusiasm of Red Sox fans tends to increase in direct proportion to their distance from Fenway Park."

And I am such a fan that until I could tune in to stream the games through my iPhone, that we took numerous drives through the curvy back roads of the White Mountains so I could listen. And this brings me to another passage from A Stranger in the Kingdom.

"And since there was no local radio station within seventy miles of Kingdom County, Dad and Charlie and I often drove up the logging road above our place into the high wild country known as the Kingdom gore to hear a game over the car radio from a downcountry station in Burlington or Montpelier."

So now I listen in as I am this afternoon, in the comfort of our home. But still, there are days when I take to Clarence for a meandering drive to listen in the "old-fashioned" way.

I am reminded that this is my favorite afternoon of the year. Right about this hour each Labor Day, a sublime quiet descends on the region. Summer's over. With the mass migration of the tourists, the mountains sigh, and so do their residents.

Turning down the volume of the game, I recognize it has not been this quiet for several months here in Jackson. Not in the middle of the afternoon, anyway.

Oh, the leaf peepers will be upon us in a few weeks, but that will only be after a deserved break in the hustle and bustle. Then it will be late October, and the quiet will truly settle in. It will stay that way until ski season. By that time, we'll be on the road again, aiming for the quiet places where we can hear nature’s whispers.

Is it any wonder why this is my favorite time of the year? The farm stands are packed with their autumn bounty, the leaves begin to change, the air is drier and cooler and wraps her tendrils around us like a friend just returned from a long journey. It feels good to breathe with ease, not to sweat or be eaten by starving pests. The trails are not as crowded unless you are silly enough to hike up a 4,000-foot peak on the weekend. Before this holiday weekend, we began going up again. We logged two hikes up favorite mountains, and while I continue to plan our five-month vagabondage, I long to slow time and linger in this delightful season for a spell.

We do so love walking the cross-country ski trails and wading in the streams during the hotter and sweatier months. But there is nothing quite like going up and feeling the chill of a coming season from up high.

On Friday, it was almost nippy enough in the early morning hours to wear my fleece top. But I held out and enjoyed the chill on my skin. My scarred lungs, once rendered nearly useless, drink in September's air like it is ambrosia. I don't feel the rasp, wheeze, or minor crackling of my alveoli. Even my resting heart rate has dropped a few beats in this more temperate weather.

Now that the throngs have gone, we'll go back up again tomorrow, and I'll bring a full breakfast for the three of us, some writing paper, a pen, and a jug of filtered water. There is nothing quite like whiling away a morning hour or two on a mountain ledge, knowing darn well there will not be any human visitors passing by.

Last week, we interrupted another who was enjoying the solitude of a quiet ledge while eating blueberries. I felt so badly I apologized loudly to the black bear even though he had disappeared as soon as we rounded the bend. I hoped that after we passed, he would return to continue filling his belly.

This was not the only bear we saw this past week. While rambling along an overgrown trail off of Bear Notch Road on Saturday, Samwise and Emily cast their snouts to the air and looked into the dark columns of trees. Suddenly, from behind us, there came a thunderous crash on the other side of the path. A tree limb had broken off, and a huge bear came tumbling to the underbrush. He was so stunned his seat had broken beneath him, he studied it as it lay useless on top of the ferns before he remembered to look at us. With a hiss and multiple snaps of his jaws, he then rushed out of sight.

It happened so quickly the three of us were dazed. Samwise took a few steps in his direction, not to follow but to study. Emily was so wound up she ran about in circles looking like an excited but confused Barney Fife. She had all that energy but no place to put it.

That was not the only tumble of this past week. I took one on some rocks that I often slip and slide on when they are wet. My legs gave way while I was on the slab, and I slammed my tailbone on the boulder with such force I was knocked breathless. Samwise came and watched over me as I gathered myself and took inventory. Emily, God bless her, is of little use in these situations. Where Samwise studies me, Emily half-thinks it's time to play. She quickly found the blood running from the scrape on my elbow and took to cleaning me. Samwise, watching me wince, nosed her out of the way until I could get back up to my feet.

But sitting here, getting myself together and hoping I was not damaged more than scrapes and bruises, I took note of Sam's deep eyes. He is an intense student, and while I did not stay on the ground for too long so as not to worry them, I enjoyed watching his observation of me.

Besides some stiffness, I recovered nicely but was glad to take the weekend off from climbing uphill. Instead, we've moseyed next to streams and taken note of the quick-changing sugar maples.

Tomorrow, we'll watch the weather, and if we wake up with a spring in our steps, we'll head to another favorite hill to take in the views.

Tis the best time of the year here, and I could not be more appreciative.

Order Your Calendar

Vagabondage Update

A quick note about our change of travel plans. As I wrote about in the last post, Covid’s surging in the South has canceled any hopes I had to visit William Faulkner’s Oxford, Mississippi home. That freed up a few days from our itinerary. There was initial disappointment, of course. But it’s been supplanted by the excitement of extending our time in the desert.

I’m confident this will not be the only changes coming about due to Covid, but that’s part of the joy of staying flexible.

Can you believe we’ll be on the road for another lifetime adventure three months from Wednesday?

For those who enjoyed the photos from our travels, a reminder that I’m using the Samwise & Emily 2022 Adventure Calendar as a fundraiser for Operation Pets Alive, Emi’s rescue organization. So far $400 has already been raised! Thank you for those who have purchased one.

This Week’s Recipe

One of my favorite meals to make lately is a quinoa and black bean dish that comes together quickly in the Instant Pot. Chop up a red pepper, jalapeño pepper, red onion, two cloves of minced garlic, and set the Instant Pot to sauté and add a cup of vegetable broth. Let this sizzle for ten minutes before turning it off. Add a can of rinsed black beans, a cup of washed uncooked quinoa, and a can of fire-roasted tomatoes. To this, add another cup of broth, a teaspoon each of cumin, black cumin, and smoked paprika. Then add a dash of chili powder. Seal the lid and cook on high pressure for two minutes. Once it is done, let the pressure fall naturally. This takes about twenty minutes. Since there are so many tomatoes, I cut up quite a few and add them to the plate. I squeeze the juice of a lime over the entire plate and add some cracked black pepper. This makes four dishes for me. Add whatever you wish on top. I often go with barbecue sauce although I have friends who like hot sauce.