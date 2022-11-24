The bittersweet vines glowed orange during a recent night hike.

We have reached that coziest of seasons. The mornings have the bite of winter, the night continues to eat the day, and the lights and warmth of home never felt more welcoming. The tea kettle and the soup pot are constantly in use. And I wake up each day with both Samwise and Emily draped over me.

The bird feeders are safely out again since most bears have decided their own dens are too cozy to leave. They are fat and drunken-tired, thanks to a good berry and nut season.

I delight in watching the birds come and go, especially when the snow is flying, but Sam and Emi enjoy them even more. That's especially true when the squirrels also show up. This is their equivalent of Netflix binging.

Unlike some of the older residents of our little mountain village who set up elaborate schemes to keep the squirrels off the feeders—including one woman who has rigged a trap to drown them—I put out squirrel feed and welcome these intrepid visitors.

Sam and Emi rush to the door and bounce with excitement whenever they see a squirrel loitering.

"Oh, how exciting," I exclaim. "Is there a squirrel outside?"

Just the word is enough to spark whines and even barks on the rarest occasion.

When the door finally swings open, they fling themselves down the stairs with the recklessness of stunt people. My legs hurt watching them bound toward the frozen earth.

Even though my compadres are Texas-born, New Hampshire's coldest temperatures do not deter them. They have no need for coats or sweaters during sunrise or night hikes. The other night, we sat on the ledges leading to Mount Pickering, our breath rising like fog, and watched the stars slowly turning above Oakes Gulf for thirty minutes. The only one who shivered was me, and that was due to excitement and not the raw temperature.

I adore this season within a season, as late autumn throws winter our way. But I know that we will soon be on the road for our annual adventures. As strange as this seems, my heart longs to nest while excitement to travel builds. I miss three things when we travel: our local friends, my writing desk, and our kitchen.

During this year's trip, we will meet up with friends in Saint Simon's Island, GA; Tucson, AZ; Kanab, UY; Carmel, CA; Ames, IA; and Pepper Pike, OH. They are as varied and pleasant as the landscapes we'll see them in. And thanks to technology, our New England friends will also be close enough for comfort.

I've chosen hotels and rental homes where I can easily write. Some of the houses were chosen specifically for that reason. (Not to mention having Emi and Sam-approved yards!)

And each place we stay, even most hotels, is equipped with a lovely kitchen. But there is nothing like your own quaint country kitchen with its familiar foibles, drawers, spices, and pots and pans. For a cook, it’s akin to the intimacy of an old friend. Wintering is a perfect time for kitchen life, and there is no getting around the fact that, like Bilbo Baggins, we'll be trading in our cozy hobbit hole for the draw of the open road and its endless mysteries.

One of the reasons I delayed our departure this year is for the very reason of how comfortable our little spot is, especially when the ice crawls up the windows and the winds race down from Agiocochook in Pinkham Notch like roaring trains. I am strangely enthralled by a heartening 30-below-zero night and how inviting our home is.

The downstairs summer renters have left, and I am getting reacquainted with the stillness of the place. Don and Ann were a good fit, for they were quiet and respectful. But there's something about an empty space that feels different. I hear the old building's groans and creaks these past few days again. It is a welcome sense for a happy solitary.

David and Lisa will be downstairs skiing every winter weekend, as they always are. I love that more than you can understand. For over a decade, we've shared conversation, laughter, tea, and muffins fresh from my oven. They are friends who are more family than any blood relation I know. But we have not seen each other since the pandemic started. That's when we began our winter travels.

Who knows if we will get skiable snow before we depart for the Outer Cape and points south and west, but I hope we do—just to see them again.

It's one of the reasons we are not leaving until January 6. That, and there's nothing like spending Christmas in your own home, and I have missed that for the last two Decembers. And just maybe we’ll get some more snow. I am a shameless romantic who only asks Santa for one thing—a white Christmas.

A little tree is already sitting on the kitchen table. It is lit and adorned with ornaments, and I confess to being giddy about driving over to Weston's Farm in Fryeburg, Maine, to visit with our friend Betsi and pick up a wreath or two. December is meant for the scent of fresh evergreens.

And as wonderful as all that is, not to mention the current aroma of roasting sweet potatoes, apples, and onions with cinnamon sticks, grated nutmeg, and apple balsamic from the oven is, we would miss traveling if we did not leave.

This will be our fifth trip in six years, but pulling up roots and casting ourselves to the currents of wind and whim remains new to us. There's still that crisp snap of anticipation about setting out again. The idea of walking where grizzlies, cougars, bison, and elk roam enchants me. As do the vast horizons of the American West.

The other night, while on a mountaintop under Jupiter and Saturn, I daydreamed about the star-filled western skies. Kanab has become our February home. And I tingle at the thought of night hikes in Moab and along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. As magical as the stars are above the darkness of Oakes Gulf, the constellations will be downright dizzying where we are going.

Just imagine how breathtaking it will be to watch God’s firmament sparkle over the Grand Canyon for the three of us as we sit so appreciative to have adventures but also to have a home this difficult to leave.

We have much to be grateful for. My hope is that you do as well.

Onward, by all means, and a happy and healthy Thanksgiving to one and all.

PS: I love our longtime home, obviously, but as the area changes and becomes more of a Boston suburb than a mountain community, we continue to seek another small town to live where the Covid migration has not been as drastic. Vermont remains the dream for reasons of head and heart. The market has not been right for some time, so we continue to look with patience.