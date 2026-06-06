Early morning miles before yesterday’s heat.

Good morning. Thank you for being here.

This is a special post for the three of us, although Samwise and Emily couldn’t give a hoot. Besides, they’re too excited by the coyote and fox scents crisscrossing the property to pay much attention to anything else.

They’ve had a rousing sniff around, looking like cartoon hounds, noses to the earth, butts to the sky, hoovering up whatever clues they can lift from plant and stone. Now, as I sit on this rustic little deck, waiting for the sun to climb out of bed and join us, they are like sphinxes, stretched out and watchful, next to me.

“There are places and faces to visit, some for the first time, while others are old friends. Along the way, Samwise, Emily, and I are dropping in on human and canine friends we’ve made during previous trips. We’re also going to visit a few readers for the first time. Getting to know readers through letters, hearing bits and pieces of each other’s lives, has created friendships born of words and sentiments, and the time has come to meet.“

This is our 1,112 Substack letter in the six-and-a-half years since I made the jump from the Following Atticus Facebook page. The first 11 were completely free, but on the 12th, on June 6, 2000, I became serious. Readers could continue to receive one or two free posts each month or pay to receive upwards of a dozen. I was humbled and honored when hundreds of you chose to support my storytelling by paying for more of it. That number has climbed into the thousands over these 6 years, with an additional 10,000 free subscribers.

Some of you have been here since Day One. Amazing! We received our latest paid subscriber last night. Thank you, Margot, and welcome.

Over the course of time, it’s natural for some readers to leave, but I smile at the sky-high renewal rate. It means more than I can fully express.

I adore this dance. How grand it is to have you as a partner.

Whether you are a paying subscriber or a free one, you have chosen to be here. That’s an extraordinary gift for any writer.

Emily & Samwise atop Mount Moosilauke in 2019. There’s a lot more gray to my friends in 2026, but they’re always ready to say “Yes!”

Thank you for showing up for these two once-unwanted four-legged souls, born without much of a future in Texas. And thank you from a fellow who was not supposed to get out of Maine Med after a stroke, kidney and heart failure, sepsis, and all the other maladies listed on my Pupu Platter of Death, never mind be here a decade later.

It’s been a joy sharing portions of our lives in the White Mountains, hikes, personalities, five cross-country road trips, the maturing of Samwise and Emily, and our eventual surprising but inspiring move to scenic Truro, the next-to-last town on the outer reaches of Cape Cod, where we are embraced by the sweeping Cape Cod National Seashore.

You never know where life will take you, but by saying ‘yes’ to the ride, anything is possible.

This is a big week for us for another reason. We leave for 100 days of travel a week from this morning, once again driving across the United States. There are places and faces to visit, some for the first time, while others are old friends. Along the way, Samwise, Emily, and I are dropping in on human and canine friends we’ve made during previous trips. We’re also going to visit a few readers for the first time. Getting to know readers through letters, hearing bits and pieces of each other’s lives, has created friendships born of words and sentiments, and the time has come to meet.

Meeting fellow pilgrims on the road heartens me. It reminds me of the best parts of our country, and goodness knows we can all use heavy doses of that these days when we are being force-fed a constant diet of cruelty and lies.

I’ll tell you more about these wonderful souls as we sit, walk, or share a meal with them. Kanab, our longest stay of the summer, will put us within reach of Zion, the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Grand Escalante. But just as big a draw will be having Gordon and Donna Huntsman, and their beloved Annie near. We first met the trio years ago on the K-Hill Trail on a dawn walk. Then came another meeting. They invited us for dinner, and we accepted—four years later! They introduced us to Allison and John Bacialli and their enthusiastic pack of dogs. Not only will it feel like coming home to me, but Samwise and Emily have some exciting days of frolicking and hiking ahead.

Annie, Donna & Gordon last winter in Kanab. We accepted their dinner invitation—after 4 years!

There is also Richard Chisholm, that singular Kanab mailman who takes more pride in his job than any postal worker I’ve ever met. When I ordered packages during a February-long stay, and they did not arrive, Richard hunted them down. As it turns out, we were 2,655 miles from our Jackson, NH, hobbit hole, being assisted by a stranger, and his brother lived a hundred yards from our home on Mirror Lake Road!

We’ll reconnect with Robert John, Melanie Alvernaz, and soulful Sky. We first met Robert on the beach at Carmel, California. We liked each other immediately, and the following day, he gave me a jade pendant to wear around my neck to protect my healing body. That was seven years ago. It will be sweet to reunite with my brother. The setting will be different this year, though. As surprised as I was by our own upcoming move, which jumped out at us from seemingly nowhere, Robert and Melanie had news for me at the same time. They were giving up their longtime home in Carmel, where living affordably had become untenable. They were moving up to the Oregon Coast. As fate would have it, they landed in Port Orford, a sleepy place along the Pacific, with a dramatic coastline. We’ve stayed in Port Orford twice during previous coddiwomples. Our third visit will be more special than the others.

Sky & Robert among Carmel Redwoods last year.

As far as the readers we’re planning to see, I’ll tell you about them, with their permission, after these communions take place.

It’s a funny thing about travel. I’m a solitary who is not the least bit shy. As Edna Saint Vincent Millay, who vacationed just a mile or so from here in Higgins Hollow, said about herself, I, too, am a gregarious loner. While we have our local souls who mean something to us, we are nearly always alone. And yet when we travel, I’m more social and interactive. It’s good for me. I like hearing stories from strangers, who often feel like friends after 15 minutes of sharing what they might not share with their family members.

Meeting fellow pilgrims on the road heartens me. It reminds me of the best parts of our country, and goodness knows we can all use heavy doses of that these days when we are being force-fed a constant diet of cruelty and lies. I avoid conspiracy theorists, racists, homophobes, and misogynists like the Ebola virus. Unlike Pete Hegseth, one of the most egregious members of our current kakistocracy, I believe with all my heart that diversity is what makes America great.

Any chef, even an amateur like me, will tell you that it’s the mixture that makes the meal. Gut doctors now realize the full importance of the microbiome and that feeding on at least 30 different plant foods a week is key to optimal health.

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Oh, the places (and faces!) we see on our trips. This is a collection from one winter/spring coddiwomple.

Living here among Caribbeans, townies (many of Portuguese descent), and a huge assortment of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thriving and giddy. It’s a daily feast!

For those who have been taught by a certain cable network that people of color and transgender individuals are at the root of this world’s problems, I’m a proud advocate and here to bear witness to just the opposite. How boring we straight, white folks can be. A little spice goes a long way. My world is expanded.

I’m thrilled that we’re returning in September for another off-season, but this time it will be nine months instead of seven.

There’s some housekeeping to take care of before we leave. There’s packing up to put things in storage and to fit things into the HMS Beagle for a 20,000-mile odyssey. And there are some stories to tell about our time here before we launch our latest coddiwomple. Included in those stories is why our long-planned first day on the road was suddenly changed and stretched to two. We’re stopping in Chestnut Hill, outside of Boston, when we leave here Saturday morning, before heading south and, eventually, west.

There’s nothing like an old New England graveyard. Sunrise flower delivery to our favorite grave yesterday. Gallery and video to come.

I want to revisit how ghosts have played a part in our lives here, and how it seems like it was always intended for us to be in Truro. I put together a video and gallery of one of our local cemeteries at sunrise. The history is tangible, and that graveyard is another reason we are here. Then there’s the story of Michael and Nala, new friends, and Sam and Emi’s first local dog friend. And then there’s the monthly “What are you reading?” post.

These are all going out to paying subscribers this week.

Free subscribers, you’ll hear from us a couple more times in June. When we travel, the number of free monthly posts increases from two to three or so.

A reminder: while on the road, paying subscribers can expect to receive as many as 20 posts each month, with four of them being Postcards from the Open Road, a collection of videos and photos with very few words.

Onward, by all means!

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

Emily, Samwise & Nala after racing and wrestling.

On that familiar red Kanab earth.

Following a suggestion from reader Ruth Muir after a video of a drive through snowy Provincetown in January, we replicated the route yesterday and will share it soon.

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Postscript

Thank you to everyone who has been donating subscriptions to teachers and National Park Service employees. I’ll continue emailing our 2026 Summer Coddiwomple Itinerary (Opening 2 Weeks) to anyone donating a subscription or gifting on up until we leave next Saturday.

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