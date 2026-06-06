Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Mary Bromilow's avatar
Mary Bromilow
36m

Say “yes” to life. With some of my birthday money I bought a “yes” necklace, to remind me that it’s not just a word it’s intent. Thank you Tom (and Samwise and Emily).

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1 reply by Tom Ryan
Justin's avatar
Justin
9m

Happy trails and happy days ahead, Tom! Life is better with spice, indeed!

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