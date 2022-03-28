This blog has grown beyond what I had ever imagined. Starting this week and from now on, there will be a monthly giveaway. Consider it my thank you to readers.

Ursula K. Le Guin wrote, “Listening is an act of community which takes space, time & silence. Reading is a means of listening. Reading is active, an act of attention, of absorbed alertness.”

I appreciate your attention and absorbed alertness, and this is my way to say thanks.

In the coming days, I will announce how paid subscribers can enter to win one of our framed and matted photographs.

Each month, I’ll choose one photograph to send to a winner. Recipients will be selected randomly.

To whet your appetite, there are examples at the bottom of this letter.

This morning, we said goodbye to the hills of Mariposa. I met a few interesting characters, and they deserve a long post of their own. True, I’m a solitary, but there’s much to love about local color. The letter will be sent within the next few days.

Once again, we fell head over heels (and paws) for a small town. Our six days were so inspiring; I believe the next time we visit, it will be for a month.

Here are a few photos from today’s early morning miles.

Yesterday, Christina Benson, one of my favorite people out here, commented that “Some of your recent photos remind me of Monet paintings.”

A fairytale hillside.

Wouldn’t you love to walk between these trees?

Hot, happy, and tired among the wildflowers.

I agree. Spring in California offers a brilliant and hopeful palette. It won’t be long before the hills are hay-yellow, especially this year, due to drought. In the two weeks, we were in Morro Bay, the fading was noticeable. But we will relish the green as much as possible.

This is the photo Christina commented on. It was posted on our Instagram page.

Regarding our travels: a snowstorm is scheduled to arrive in Sequoia National Park when we were supposed to visit at dawn tomorrow. As much as I’m disappointed that we won’t get to see these massive souls this year, I’m also excited. This road trip has been so well-planned, an occasional curveball calls for creativity.

As I write you, I still don’t know what adventures await us tomorrow. But I do know where we will be resting our heads on Monday night and the following week. I’m excited to explore further an area where the sea and hiking trails sit near each other. Woods, hills, soft sands, and seaside sunsets. It will surely be a great week.

Onward, with gratitude, by all means!