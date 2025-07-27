We’re at the halfway point of summer, and this is a good time to ask you about yours. Have you traveled? Are you planning to? Are you gardening, reading, spending time at the beach? Have at it!

These last few days of July are busy on my end. You’ll see the last two Mississippi letters, one of our two 2025 calendars, and I’ll reveal two stops in our next winter-spring coddiwomple.

Photos: We’ve been choked by Canadian wildflower smoke. It makes the breathing difficult, but the sunsets outrageous.