In a world where disinformation is incubating even more hatred and divisiveness, our faith is even more essential to keep us afloat above willful ignorance and fetid prejudices. It makes me smile that today, both Easter and the culmination of Passover come together.

Some questions for you. Do you celebrate Passover or Easter in a faith-based way? What family memories—either religious or secular—do you have about Easter or Passover?

(Artwork is “L’Aurora” by Salvador Dali.)