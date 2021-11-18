Taking Care of Samwise

Stoic Samwise Atticus Passaconaway

Lucky us! For the house smells of freshly-baked apple pie again. The latest was delivered warm to Keith, our postmaster. I learned long ago to appreciate those who work for the postal service, for theirs is often a thankless job. Now he'll have something to enjoy when the Patriots play the Falcons tonight on Thursday night football. (Something in his eyes when I handed it to him tells me, though, it may not last that long.)

I don't eat pies because I've yet to find a healthy way to make them. Although I did not tell this to Keith, Dick, or Wonalancet, they are vegan, but not good for the arteries. Too much Earth Balance buttery spread.

You would have laughed if you had seen Emily grabbing the front seat to be closer to the pie on our way to the post office. Her nose is the most animated of any animal I've ever met. It twists, it turns, and it has a personality of its own. There are times I expect it to even speak—for it is that expressive.

Samwise is far more reserved. He knows when something good is close at hand, but I never have to worry about him. He's is propriety and decorum to the core. A true gentleman. Dear Emi is more like me, letting her fancies get the better of her. She's come a long way from the early days when she used to pilfer my dinner if I left the room. I now enjoy watching her exercise restraint since it does not come easily.

In a recent post, I wrote that Samwise has been staying closer to me as of late. My independent friend has allergies, as many pink-skinned, pink-nosed dogs do. Every five weeks, he receives an injection. When we travel, he takes a daily pill. Mostly, this works. But there are occasional flare-ups when he becomes maddeningly itchy.

These past two weeks, I've been bathing him with a medicated shampoo three times a week. He hates the tub, and being held prisoner against his will. But like he is with the pies, he has noble restraint. I don't worry about him trying to escape. Even when his patience is tested since the suds have to be on his skin for ten minutes before rinsing.

Atticus used to hate being bathed as well. Afterward, he'd be indignant and keep his distance from me. But Samwise is just the opposite. He enjoys being toweled off. I'm sure it feels good against his itchy skin. Then, when he is primarily dry and gets his treat, he waits for me to lay with him on the bed. He curves his spine against my chest and hips and sighs when I wrap one arm under his head while draping the other over his broad chest.

Emily watches all of this play out closely, wanting to make sure that Samwise doesn't get too much attention for fear there won’t be enough left over for her. When he's in the tub, she stands next to me, as close as can be to Samwise while watching him. She sniffs at his drooping ears and hangdog eyes. When I towel him off, she insists on being toweled off as well, even though she's not wet. When Samwise and I spoon together, Emily looks for the slightest crevice between us, hoping to squeeze in. Once, she climbed atop the two of us, and we all fell asleep that way. Mainly, however, she studies the layout, like she’s putting together a puzzle, and finds a way to lay above Sam, usually against him, while being wrapped around my head.

Emily Binx Hawthorne

These baths remind me of how often I used to have Will in the tub, and how he hated it at first, and how often he used to draw blood from my hands with his flashing teeth in the early days, even as I was trying to wash he urine and feces from his matted hair. Over time, he came to love the pampering. It came with trust. The bathing, toweling, blow-drying, and then being placed on the massage table for range of motion exercises was the most delicious experience for my old friend. He’d luxuriate in it.

Those were some of the few times when Atticus was not right by my side. When Will attacked me during the first few months, he stayed close, but when Will mellowed, Atticus wanted nothing to do with being near the tub, for fear, I imagined, of being next in line.

Isn’t it wonderful how vulnerability opens us to intimacy? Samwise does not need much attention but when he needs help, he surrenders and welcomes it. He’s like all of us in that way, I suppose. We let down our walls to be helped, held, listened to, or even bathed and find that we are safer than expected. And through this leap of faith, we grow as individuals and with those we trust.

It was evident how Emily became a closer member of our pack after her knee surgery and five months of rehabilitation. Those weeks of carrying her up and down the stairs, of placing the mattress on the floor so she could still sleep with us, tightened the bond we shared, of seeing to her every need helped her become less strident in her unbridled ways.

These bonds are not only with our animal familiars, of course. I realize that my closest friendships are those born of vulnerability, acceptance, and care. What was it Paulo Coelho wrote? "The strongest love is the love that can demonstrate its fragility."

One of my friends occasionally shares her poetry with me. She is a soulful woman, but not a practiced poet. It's a courageous act, and I'm impressed with her daring, putting herself out there to possibly be hurt or rejected. Yet each time I read one of her poems, I recognize her strength, even envy it, and I'm drawn closer to her.

On the rare days when my past health issues have visited me, usually dizzy spells, Samwise and Emily keep a closer watch on me. On the last 4,000-footer we attempted, I passed out, only to wake up with Emily curled inside my body and Samwise wrapping himself around my spine, just the opposite of how he likes to be cared for when he comes out of the tub. As we slowly made our way down the trail, the two took turns staying near—one in front, the other close behind.

We all need each other, sometimes more than others. And some of us more than others as well. It just so happens that this is Samwise’s time to receive.

Such is life in our humble home in the mountains of New Hampshire, where we continue to walk each other home.

“November—with uncanny witchery in its changed trees. With murky red sunsets flaming in smoky crimson behind the westering hills.” ~ L. M. Montgomery

Give a gift subscription

We begin adventuring again when we leave on our five-month vagabondage beginning December 8. Occasionally, between now and then, I’ll share what we are bringing along. Eating healthily on the road is not easy, but it can be done. Hence, I’m bringing a few kitchen essentials. They are a 6-quart Instant Pot, Ninja SS101 FOODI, and, an 11” non-stick Greenpan. On this trip, I’m determined to bring less than in past years, but these three a required. The Ninja is particularly helpful in making my own oil-free hummus and this salsa from Kaitlin (The Garden Grazer). The Instant Pot is the only one of the three to make it into every hotel room we’ll stay in. Steamed greens, potatoes, and rice are easy with the IP along. The Greenpan is fabulous for oil-free sautéing and for pancakes. With these items, I set myself up to succeed and stay healthy when traveling.

Share

Next time, I’ll share some of the food I’m bringing.