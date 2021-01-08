Sunset on Cape Cod.

Words do not come easy these last two days. They feel cheap. My response has been to settle into quietude as I mourn what took place in Washington. Perhaps some good will come of it in the long run, but for now the domestic terrorism of white supremacists both saddens and angers me.

Words will come soon.

Tonight, though, I prefer sharing the peace of our sunset with you.

“For a while the hobbits continued to think of the past journey and of the perils that lay ahead; but such was the virtue of the land of Rivendell that soon all fear was lifted from their minds. The future was not forgotten, but ceased to have any power over the present.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien

Peace.