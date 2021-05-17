Sunday Night Reverie

The otter.

I am fully aware of how precious and golden this time in our lives is. We arrived home on Tuesday, and each successive day brings a more profound bliss. Looking back on the trip, the five months surpassed my hopes for adventure and learning. We've returned more fully alive than when we left. I feel revitalized, as does my writing and sense of purpose.

Samwise and Emily have fallen into that same relaxed state of mind now that we are not packed into Clarence for hours on end. They are more playful while at the same time being thoughtful. This morning by the river, the three of us sat on a bank looking down at the swirling mountain waters while listening to birdsong for half an hour. Not one of us wanted to leave.

We waded across the icy Ellis River to the cross-country ski trails and once again walked for two hours without seeing another person. We did, however, encounter a mother bear and her two young cubs. All three climbed a maple tree, and mother hissed at us until I assured her we meant no harm. When Samwise and Emily did not growl or bark, she relaxed and watched us as curiously as her offspring did.

We moved on to not bother them and found a quiet spot where the river flowed over boulders and created a swirling symphony of light and song. The three of us waded in, and Emily swam small circles in the strong current.

This was not too far from where we saw the bears, and I imagine they were watching us play and enjoy the forest just as they do.

Our heavenly waters.

We have avoided North Conway, other than one trip to the grocery store and to Petco. The traffic wasn't bad. This surprised me because I'd been told to expect more of the angst we'd left behind.

Here in Jackson, all is quiet as well. Although, one of our police officers tells me the population has grown from just over 800 to close to 1,100 in the past year.

Can't say as I can tell. But I do notice more Mercedes and BMWs and more middle-aged folks that I've never seen before.

Our postmaster, a fine fellow, welcomed me back. We talked about the Patriots' off-season and his job. He tells me the waitlist for a post office box is now down to 20. It had ballooned up to 34 in a village where the list used to be 1 or 2 pre-pandemic.

"Are people going back to southern New England?" I asked.

"Seems more like locals are selling their homes and moving on," he said.

One crusty but loveable fellow I've grown fond of this past decade saw us at the post office, and we asked about each other's health. I mentioned how quiet Jackson felt.

"Not to me. Maybe it's because you just got back. The Valley's gotten too busy for us."

"Going to move?"

"Yeah, probably down to Florida."

I laughed.

"You been down to Florida lately?"

"Not for twenty years. Why? You think it's crowded there, too?"

Our days are now as simple as can be. The birds wake us up before the sun, and the cool morning air flows in our open windows. Sam and Emi explore the backyard while I brew tea and make oatmeal. By the time they come in, we all eat together. Then it's off to the woods for five or six miles of easy walking.

Samwise catching a treat on Pine Mountain.

It feels good not to push it. Our great adventure has left my body tired, and I enjoy stretching out my legs on the flat paths next to rivers and streams.

Mid-morning finds me at my desk while Sam and Emi nap in the writing room. As they snore, my pen glides easily over paper.

Other than my writing desk, what I missed most was my kitchen. For the first two days, I cleaned, refilled the refrigerator, and got to work making soup. Lunch has been a lentil and sweet potato recipe these past few days. Dinner has been steamed vegetables and either black rice or potatoes. In between meals, I feast on chilled black grapes, ripe watermelon, and sweet pineapple.

A second walk comes after our early dinner, and we are in bed by 8:30, me with a book and Samwise and Emily with bones to chew.

I find myself giddy at the simplicity of it all. The quiet has been delicious and to prolong it I’ve not yet visited with many of my friends. Basic chores like cleaning, doing the dishes, laundry, and going to the dump feel as blessed as lines in a poem. Just sliding into my slippers is a treat; my daily bath is a heavenly.

Give a gift subscription

I will never take these things for granted, for they were nearly impossible to do five years ago.

Classical and jazz fill our hobbit hole, as does the promise of May's fine air. Spring arrives late in the White Mountains, but when it finally gets here the sights, sounds, and fragrances are exquisite.

Yes, ticks and black flies and mosquitoes are out and feasting. Each night I wake up two or three times to find a tick on me. Thankfully they will soon become less active. They're always terrible when they first hatch. Like all wildlife, they are ravenous in the springtime. But I'm looking forward to finding fewer of them.

I still feel a bit dazed. The wonder of our coddiwomple hovers like a fragrant dream I'm just waking up from. Did we really sit with bison, climb through Utah's arches, hear an elk bugle just feet away, see the sunset in the Pacific after watching it rise out of Cape Cod's waters?

Answering my own question, my fingers find their way to the new pendant around my neck. It's a gift from the rarest of selfless, generous men; blue jade harvested from Big Sur. Each time I feel the smoothness under my fingertips or see it dangling from my neck in the mirror, I am heartened that our days are not just dreams, but the stuff of them.

There's a story behind this magnificent blue jade gift and the man and his dear wife who are behind it. I'll share it in the future.

The blue jade pendant.

On the morning we parted, my heart felt heavy as I watched the lapidarist walk away. We were on the beach, and he told me that whenever I looked at the stone it would remind me of the Pacific Ocean. Indeed it does, but more than that, it reminds me of his good heart and it is a talisman that contains our entire magnificent voyage.

Goodnight, y'all.

Leave a comment